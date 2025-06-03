Subscribe To Premium
NextEra Energy Resources commissions 100MW Amite Solar facility in Louisiana

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Silicon Ranch invests US$3 million in Swap Robotics

Bp to build 240MW Azerbaijan PV project and electrify giant gas plant

NextEra Energy Resources commissions 100MW Amite Solar facility in Louisiana

European Energy secures US$158 million for 78.5MW solar park and 50MW BESS in Lithuania

US DOE budget proposal decimates renewable energy funding

Tongwei execs discuss driving innovation and sustainable growth in the global PV sector

Heliene opens 500MW module assembly plant in Minnesota

PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

GameChange Solar to double capacity of Saudi Arabia tracker manufacturing facility to 6GW

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation in Australia’s biggest electricity market up 15% year-on-year

Developed with local electric cooperative DEMCO, the project aims to deliver stable, low-cost energy to members for 25 years. Image: NextEra Energy Resources.

US capital infrastructure investor NextEra Energy Resources has commissioned its first 100MW utility-scale Amite Solar facility in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. 

Developed with electric distribution cooperative DEMCO, the project aims to deliver stable, low-cost energy to members for 25 years. According to the firm, the plant was built in 15 months, creating approximately 200 construction jobs locally.

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, built, owns and operates the Amite Solar Energy Center. The facility commenced commercial operations in March 2025 and is expected to generate approximately $16 million in additional tax revenue for Tangipahoa Parish over its lifetime.  

The partnership between DEMCO and NextEra Energy Resources to develop Amite Solar Energy Centre was announced in 2021. Following unanimous approval of DEMCO’s 2024 wholesale power contracts with NextEra Energy Marketing and Amite Solar by the Louisiana Public Service Commission in October 2022, construction commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2024. 

Apart from the Amite project, the Florida, US-headquartered firm is also developing two other solar projects in Louisiana: the 150MW St. Landry Solar project in St. Landry Parish and the 200MW Singer Solar facility in Beauregard Parish, which is expected to begin operations in early 2026. 

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Louisiana’s solar market is valued at $2.1 billion, with a total installed capacity of 1,517MW. Remarkably, 906MW of that capacity was added in 2024 alone. Supported by 65 companies, the state aims to nearly double its capacity to 3,163MW over the next five years.

Amite Solar Energy Center, DEMCO, louisiana, NextEra Energy Resources, pv power plants, solar pv, us

