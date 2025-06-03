NextEra Energy Resources commissions 100MW Amite Solar facility in Louisiana

A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, built, owns and operates the Amite Solar Energy Center. The facility commenced commercial operations in March 2025 and is expected to generate approximately $16 million in additional tax revenue for Tangipahoa Parish over its lifetime.

The partnership between DEMCO and NextEra Energy Resources to develop Amite Solar Energy Centre was announced in 2021. Following unanimous approval of DEMCO’s 2024 wholesale power contracts with NextEra Energy Marketing and Amite Solar by the Louisiana Public Service Commission in October 2022, construction commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2024.

Apart from the Amite project, the Florida, US-headquartered firm is also developing two other solar projects in Louisiana: the 150MW St. Landry Solar project in St. Landry Parish and the 200MW Singer Solar facility in Beauregard Parish, which is expected to begin operations in early 2026.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Louisiana’s solar market is valued at $2.1 billion, with a total installed capacity of 1,517MW. Remarkably, 906MW of that capacity was added in 2024 alone. Supported by 65 companies, the state aims to nearly double its capacity to 3,163MW over the next five years.