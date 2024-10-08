NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

Access to more than 1,000 technical papers

Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments

Situated in Newport, the PV project is recognised as one of the largest solar power plants in operation in the UK market.

A four-way physical contract, the sleeved PPA involves NPUK, one of the funds owned by renewable energy investor NextEnergy Capital, selling energy generated from the Llanwern solar PV project to Anglian Water Services. It also involves energy companies SSE and EDF.

EDF will take the power generated from Llanwern, balance, firm and convert it into baseloads of power, to then be sleeved to AWS via its energy supplier SSE.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and founder of NextEnergy Group, believes the structure will help provide future growth opportunities for solar PV.

To read the full version of this article, visit Solar Power Portal.