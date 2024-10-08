Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

NextPower UK ESG signs PPA agreement for the ‘UK’s largest’ operating solar PV power plant

News

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

News

Working through a queued-up and ageing grid

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

News

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

News

New Mexico increases community solar programme by 300MW

News

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The PPA covers the 75MW Llanwern solar PV power plant in Newport, Wales. Image: NextEnergy Group.

Solar and infrastructure investor NextPower UK ESG (NPUK) revealed on Friday (4 October) that it has signed one of the UK’s largest solar sleeved PV power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utility Anglian Water Services covering the 75MW Llanwern solar PV power plant in Wales.

The sleeved PPA is a 20-year inflation-linked contracted revenue agreement that covers 90% of the electricity and any associated Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) certificates from the Llanwern solar PV project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Situated in Newport, the PV project is recognised as one of the largest solar power plants in operation in the UK market.

A four-way physical contract, the sleeved PPA involves NPUK, one of the funds owned by renewable energy investor NextEnergy Capital, selling energy generated from the Llanwern solar PV project to Anglian Water Services. It also involves energy companies SSE and EDF.

EDF will take the power generated from Llanwern, balance, firm and convert it into baseloads of power, to then be sleeved to AWS via its energy supplier SSE.

Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and founder of NextEnergy Group, believes the structure will help provide future growth opportunities for solar PV.

To read the full version of this article, visit Solar Power Portal.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
NextPower UK ESG, power purchase agreement, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, uk, wales

Read Next

Image: GAIL.

GAIL, AM Green partner for 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects in India

October 8, 2024
Indian state-owned energy company GAIL has partnered with green gases producer AM Green (AMG) to jointly explore establishing 2.5GW of hybrid solar PV and wind projects across India.
Solar panels in Belgium.

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

October 7, 2024
Engie said the loan would support its plan to phase out coal from its portfolio by 2025 in continental Europe and 2027 worldwide.
Image: Shutterstock

US DOE invests US$1.5 billion in new transmission, releases NREL transmission study findings

October 7, 2024
The new projects will support new capacity in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico as well Maine.
post-Guanajuato-para-Blue-Grass-x-elio-australia-queensland

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

October 7, 2024
The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Xcel's Sherco Solar plant will now have a total capacity of 710MW. Image: Xcel

Xcel Energy advances 2024 Resource Plan to add 3.6GW new renewables

October 4, 2024
Xcel Energy has reached an agreement on its 2024 Resource Plan which it says will reduce its carbon emissions by 80%.
PV CellTech USA is the first in the conference series dedicated to US manufacturing. Image: PV Tech

New US cell capacity would be ‘pivotal moment’ in PV landscape – Finlay Colville

October 4, 2024
“The required investment and technical know-how [for establishing cell capacity] is significantly more complex and substantial [than modules]”, Colville said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie bags €500 million loan from International Finance Corporation

News

Evecon, Mirova power 77MW solar PV plant in Estonia, Baltics’ ‘largest’

News

Alpex Solar to build 1.6GW solar cell plant in India

News

As US imposes new tariffs on Chinese solar cells, concerns over China’s WTO challenge to IRA downplayed

Features, Interviews

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

News

Trina Solar files patent infringement with US ITC

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.