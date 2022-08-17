Subscribe
Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

By Jules Scully
Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

Nextracker electronic controllers at a manufacturing plant in Brazil. Image: Nextracker.

Nextracker is opening a solar tracker research and development (R&D) facility in Brazil through a partnership with non-profit organisation Flex Instituto de Tecnologia.

Encompassing the full lifecycle of tracker systems – including structural, mechanical and electrical design as well as construction, operation and maintenance – the multi-million-dollar hub, located in the city of Sorocaba, will be unveiled next week.

US tracker manufacturer Nextracker said teams at the facility will conduct in-depth research and testing on wind dynamics, soil mechanics and tracker performance enhancement via software and battery backup systems.

The facility, dubbed the Brazil Center for Solar Excellence, includes an adjacent 770kW solar installation that will serve as an outdoor laboratory for prototyping and testing new products and a workforce training centre.

Brazil’s fast-growing pipeline of PV projects led Nextracker to choose the country for its largest investment in R&D and training outside of North America, according to the company.

“Brazil is one of the fastest-growing solar power markets in the world,” said Dan Shugar, CEO and founder of Nextracker. “We’ve been making our electronic controllers and key components in Brazil for over five years, now investing heavily in a world-class R&D and test facility.”

Citing data from research firm Wood Mackenzie, Nextracker said Brazil’s solar tracker market is growing four times as fast as the international market, with single-axis tracker installations having increased by 105% in 2021. 

Nextracker has opened three factories in the US this year – in Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona – as it aims to reach 10GW of annual tracker manufacturing capacity in the country.

brazil, nextracker, research and development, tracker manufacturing

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

August 11, 2022
The US government Department of Energy is looking for public input into how US$675 million of funding for R&D into Critical Materials should be best directed.

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

August 10, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

Exus acquires 1GW of Brazilian solar projects

August 9, 2022
Investment firm Exus has acquired 100% of the shares of Riacho da Serra Energia, and the project-related assets, from Decal Renewables and Upside Value.

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

August 8, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has recorded a strong second quarter and has deployed more than US$3 billion.

Perovskite cells’ reverse bias potential threatens technology’s commercial viability, say researchers

July 29, 2022
Perovskite solar cells are susceptible to severe reverse bias challenges beyond those of traditional silicon cells, which may represent further impediments to the technology’s commercialisation, according to new research. 

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

July 28, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded a profit of €2.07 billion in H1 2022 with strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Risen Energy's Hyper-ion HJT solar module series certified by TÜV SÜD

News

How can solar PV projects still make a profit against the backdrop of rising module, land and equipment costs?

News

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

News

RWE's renewables unit returns to profitability, company invests US$2 billion in H1  

News

Meyer Burger sources European-made wafers from Norwegian Crystals

News

Sunnova to issue US$425m of convertible senior notes

News

