Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Welcome to the gigawatt club

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

EliTe Solar to build 8GW cell and module factory in Egypt

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

India requests comments as it looks to add cells to ALMM

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

Nextracker’s new foundation product is aimed at soft and reactive soils (expansive and frost-heave). Image: Nextracker.

Solar tracker supplier Nextracker has launched a new solar tracker foundation system, NX Anchor.

PV Tech was in attendance at an event yesterday (September 09) where Nextracker presented its latest product, which was held to coincide with the opening day of the RE+ multi-technology clean energy trade show taking place in Anaheim, California.

NX Anchor has been designed to optimise ground-mount solar PV project development for soft and reactive soils (expansive and frost-heave).

In addition to unveiling a new solar foundation system, Nextracker also announced NX Foundation Solutions, which includes some of the company’s latest acquisitions in the solar foundation business, such as Ojjo and Solar Pile International (SPI).

In June, the company acquired US-based solar foundation company Ojjo to expand its utility-scale PV foundation business. Ojjo’s foundation system covers rocky, mixed, and hard-rock soils.

A month later, Nextracker acquired US-based solar PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International (SPI) for US$48 million. Similar to NX Anchor, SPI’s foundation system caters best to softer and more expansive soil conditions, as well as sites that experience frost heave.

Among the services in Nextracker’s NX Foundation Solutions is support from Ojjo’s Truss Driver, the company’s pile-driving machine.

“This enables us to be able to address the complete spectrum of geotechnical and ground conditions that exist in the world,” said Dan Shugar founder and CEO of Nextracker, during the event that showcased both Ojjo’s foundation system, the Earth Truss, and Nextracker’s NX Anchor.

Shugar added: “NX Foundation Solutions provide our developer and EPC customers with a full range of technologies and services across a broad range of soil types from rocky to soft and virtually everything in between.”

Regarding the recent acquisitions of Ojjo and SPI in the foundation business, Sol Hutson, GM of Foundation Solutions at Nextracker, told PV Tech that these were aimed at offering solutions to increased geo-technical challenging conditions for traditional foundations to solve in a cost-effective way.

“We’ve made these investments to really bring those solutions for those conditions into the forefront and really scale them,” added Hutson.

Developing and building solar PV projects in the US is becoming more challenging as there are fewer favourable sites available, either due to the type of soil or because of non-uniform slopes.

Stephen Jones, President of Renewables, Primoris Services Corporation, said: “These solutions can streamline the design, procurement, and installation process while reducing the risk profile born by EPC contractors and developers. We believe the industry will benefit.”

According to Nextracker, its foundations can result in up to 50% less steel and up to 70% shallower embedment depth than traditional pilings.

A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

September 9, 2024
Silfab Solar has launched its Utility NTC 620-640 XL series of n-type modules, which boast a power conversion efficiency of 23%.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

August 8, 2024
The new system builds on the capacities of DuraTrack and OmniTrack offerings, reducing dependence on power grids and adding more flexibility and optimisation possibilities.
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

August 2, 2024
This is the second acquisition in a little bit over a month for Nextracker after the acquisition of US-based solar foundation company Ojjo.
Nextracker trackers.

WoodMac: Solar PV trackers hit 92GW of shipments in 2023

July 26, 2024
Wood Mackenzie’s ‘Global solar PV tracker market share’ report highlights that the top ten vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share in 2023.
Foundations are an untapped source of cost savings in PV power plants
Premium

On a firm footing

July 16, 2024
The foundations of a solar project offer multiple opportunities for driving down system costs. Arash Yazdani of PRI Engineering describes some of the key steps involved in investigating the specific conditions of a project site and developing a foundation design that will stand the test of time.
Nextracker trackers.

Global solar tracker installations to reach 752GW between 2024 and 2030

July 16, 2024
North America is expected to be the major market for solar trackers in the upcoming years driven by increased installations in the US.

