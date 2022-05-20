Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

Nextracker has commissioned its second tracker manufacturing facility in the US in less than two months. Image: Nextracker.

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has expanded its output with the addition of a new line in Arizona.

Located in Phoenix, the expanded and reconfigured facility from Atkore will have a production line dedicated to Nextracker and will produce steel tracker components for utility-scale solar projects in a growing solar PV market region such as the Southwest.

Initial production of trackers from the expanded facility in Phoenix will be dedicated to the 150MW Agave solar project from Arizona Public Service (APS), which McCarthy Building Companies and First Solar are also providing services for.

Nextracker continues its migration to domestic production with its second factory in two months, after inaugurating a new production line in Texas last April to counter supply chain disruptions.

Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker, said: “Building out our manufacturing capacity with partners across the U.S. allows us to protect customers from cost volatility, steel supply risk and delays in logistics.”

The partners highlighted the importance of local manufacturing to reduce delivery times across the Southern and Southwestern of the US and sustainable products.

Last March, Nextracker landed a supply deal for the first phase of a 450MW PV project in Saudi Arabia which the company said was the largest solar plant under construction at the moment.

Moreover, the company unveiled a new single-axis tracker in March, the NX Horizon-XTR, designed for sloped and uneven terrain which was at first exclusive to engineering, procurement and construction firm SOLV Energy.