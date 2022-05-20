Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

Features, Interviews

Nextracker to develop tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

News

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

News

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

Features, Interviews

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

News

KGAL acquires majority stake in Italian renewables developer with 300MW pipeline

News

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

News

US House representatives join chorus of opposition to solar AD/CVD proceedings

News

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Nextracker has commissioned its second tracker manufacturing facility in the US in less than two months. Image: Nextracker.

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker has expanded its output with the addition of a new line in Arizona.

Located in Phoenix, the expanded and reconfigured facility from Atkore will have a production line dedicated to Nextracker and will produce steel tracker components for utility-scale solar projects in a growing solar PV market region such as the Southwest.

Initial production of trackers from the expanded facility in Phoenix will be dedicated to the 150MW Agave solar project from Arizona Public Service (APS), which McCarthy Building Companies and First Solar are also providing services for.

Nextracker continues its migration to domestic production with its second factory in two months, after inaugurating a new production line in Texas last April to counter supply chain disruptions.

Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker, said: “Building out our manufacturing capacity with partners across the U.S. allows us to protect customers from cost volatility, steel supply risk and delays in logistics.”

The partners highlighted the importance of local manufacturing to reduce delivery times across the Southern and Southwestern of the US and sustainable products.

Last March, Nextracker landed a supply deal for the first phase of a 450MW PV project in Saudi Arabia which the company said was the largest solar plant under construction at the moment.

Moreover, the company unveiled a new single-axis tracker in March, the NX Horizon-XTR, designed for sloped and uneven terrain which was at first exclusive to engineering, procurement and construction firm SOLV Energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
arizona, atkore, nextracker, steel, supply chain, tracker manufacturing, us manufacturing

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

May 19, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Qcells CEO Justin Lee about the manufacturer's recent solar manufacturing capacity expansion, its use of TOPCon as a 'stepping stone' to future cell technologies and its new clean energy strategy.
PV Tech Premium

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

May 18, 2022
Identifying reliable module supply has become a huge challenge in the PV industry over the past couple of years. Moving forward, the industry needs to create a more globally-diversified manufacturing footprint, thereby avoiding any unexpected trade-related barriers that could be enforced. Understanding which module suppliers are going to prevail in this landscape will become of key importance over the next 12-18 months, Finlay Colville explains

LONGi to develop 20GW solar module project in Anhui in latest capacity expansion

May 18, 2022
LONGi Solar is planning to develop a 20GW module assembly facility in Wuhu City, Anhui Province after signing a cooperation agreement with local authorities.

Arizona utility issues all-source RFP with up to 800MW for renewables and storage

May 17, 2022
Arizona Public Service (APS) has issued an all-source request for proposals (RFP) for 1-1.5GW of resources to be added before 2027.

Hanwha to invest US$320 million in new solar cell, module manufacturing capacity expansions

May 12, 2022
Hanwha Solutions has unveiled plans to invest US$320 million in cell and module manufacturing capacity expansions in the US and South Korea.

New round of solar polysilicon, wafer and cell price increases as supply disruption continues

May 3, 2022
Solar polysilicon, wafer and cell prices have all risen once again in the past week as demand continued to outstrip supply, with COVID-19 lockdowns in China continuing to disrupt the value chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

Features, Interviews

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

Green hydrogen players seeking clarity on project opex subsidies

News

Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

Featured Articles, Features

iSun cuts guidance as module procurement struggles cause project delays

News

Eight solar manufacturers picked for further scrutiny in AD/CVD investigation

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021