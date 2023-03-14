Nextracker to supply trackers to ib vogt’s 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

Nextracker will provide its terrain-following solar trackers to ib vogt’s 150MW solar PV project in Spain. Image: Nextracker.

Solar developer ib vogt has selected PV tracker solutions provider Nextracker to supply trackers for the Garnacha 150MW PV plant in Spain.

Nextracker will be providing its terrain-following solar tracker NX Horizon-XTR which enables developers to work on challenging sites and adjusts solar panels on uneven terrains while reducing costs as it limits grading work and soil-related maintenance needs.

“Due to the local zero grading requirements on our project, we needed a solar tracker solution that would have minimal environmental impact and allow us to secure local permits,“ stated Patrick Zenker, Global Procurement Director of IbVogt.

The solar developer has already secured a 12-year power purchase agreement with tech giant Google for the solar plant which is expected to be operational in October 2023.

With this latest solar PV project deal, Nextracker has deployed its terrain-following solar tracker to nearly 10GW of utility-scale PV projects globally.

Moreover, the company recently raised US$638 million in its initial public offering at a US$24 price per share.