Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Americas

Latest

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

LONGi and Sun Yat-sen researchers develop HJT back contact cells with power conversion efficiency of 27.09%

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

Solar LCOE continues to decrease globally – Wood Mackenzie

News

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Securing the solar grid — addressing the major threats to PV infrastructure

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Wafer manufacturer NexWafe and trade body SEMA Coalition were among the industry voices calling for the inclusion of domestic incentives for manufacturing solar wafers. Image: NexWafe.

The US Department of Treasury (DOT) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released the final rules for the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (CHIPS ITC).

In its final ruling, the domestic manufacturing of solar ingots and wafers has been included with a 25% investment tax credit under Section 48D of the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit rules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Furthermore, the US Treasury and IRS, with the Department of Energy and other agencies, said it will continue to evaluate additional options to incentivise further domestic production of components in the full solar supply chain, including wafers.

The new regulations are effective starting from 23 December 2024, and will include manufacturing facilities, which began production after the end of 2022, or are scheduled to start operations before the end of 2026.

“Today’s final guidance provides critical certainty for semiconductor and solar manufacturers to make generational investments in communities across the country,” said national economic advisor Lael Brainard.

The inclusion of tax credits for the domestic manufacturing of solar ingots and wafers comes over a month after proposed tariff increases for wafers and polysilicon under Section 301. The tariff for both wafers and polysilicon could be increased to 50%, however these tariffs alone would not have been enough to help boost domestic manufacturing of wafers in the US (Premium access), which is facing an imbalance in its upstream manufacturing capacity, as explained by advisory body Clean Energy Associates (CEA) last year in a guest article on PV Tech.

Industry welcomes tax credits

The US solar industry has long demanded the inclusion of domestic manufacturing tax credits for solar ingot and wafer production. Earlier this year, Davor Sutija, CEO of NexWafe, a manufacturer of solar wafers, wrote a guest blog on PV Tech regarding the inclusion of domestically produced wafers in domestic content incentives.

Meanwhile, the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition, a trade association, applauded the decision from the DOT and the IRS. The SEMA Coalition was among the industry voices calling for the US to include incentives for domestic manufacturing of wafers.

“The final 48D rules will help solar manufacturers unlock the full potential of the CHIPS and Science Act by providing critical support for efforts to reshore the entire solar supply chain. We applaud Treasury’s final CHIPS ITC rules, which clarify that domestic solar ingot and wafer manufacturers can access this landmark incentive,” said Mike Carr, executive director at the SEMA Coalition.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), another trade association, also welcomed the final ruling, which president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said “will create new opportunities for solar manufacturers”.

“Treasury’s final rules will create new opportunities for solar manufacturers and encourage the upstream development of the solar supply chain,” added Hopper.

“Supply chain accessibility and security remains one of our biggest challenges in the US solar and storage industry. While the United States is a global leader in module manufacturing, we don’t have any ingot and wafer facilities in operation yet, representing a critical gap in the solar supply chain.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

22 October 2024
New York, USA
Returning for its 11th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
chips act, internal revenue service, investment tax credit, section 48d, tax credit, us, US Department of Treasury, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

image: unsplash

IEA-PVPS – PV deployment grows amid ‘unsustainable’ manufacturing landscape

October 22, 2024
2023 was a 'record year' for solar installations, dominated by China which is 'well above the sum of all other markets globally', the IEA said.
Image: Port Houston.

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

October 22, 2024
Hounen Solar and Solar Long PV-Tech have said they do not have the resources to continue participating in the investigation.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

October 21, 2024
The investments will protect the grid from the increasing threat of extreme weather and expand grid capacity as demand grows, the DOE said.
Image:Redeux

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

October 21, 2024
Two Kentucky electricity utilities will stall any solar PV capacity additions until 2035 unless solar "becomes more economically competitive".
SB Energy’s 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

October 21, 2024
SB said the "Orion Solar Belt", located in Milam County, northwest of Houston, is expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
A solar project in Germany.

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

October 18, 2024
At the end of September, total global corporate funding for the sector stood at US$22.3 billion, down from US$28.9 billion at the same point in 2023.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.