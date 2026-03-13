Nexwell Power secures financing on 250MW Spanish PV portfolio

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Consisting of seven solar PV plants in the southern region of Andalusia and the northern region of Aragon, they are either mechanically complete or under construction. The company acquired the Spanish portfolio from energy services provider Q Energy last year.

At the time, four of the projects – the 72MW Andújar projects in Jaen, southern Spain; the 26MW Silverio plant in Córdoba and the 45MW Mudéjar project in Teruel, 310km east of Madrid – were expected to be operational in early 2026.

Japanese bank holding Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Spanish public financial institution Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) acted as senior lenders of the multi-tranche financing, as well as a project holdco facility provided by asset manager Eiffel Investment Group (Eiffel).

“Closing this financing marks an important step in Nexwell Power’s strategy of being a long-term owner and operator of flexible renewable infrastructure. This transaction reflects the maturity of our platform and our ability to combine disciplined capital formation with utility-scale execution as we grow a new generation of hybrid renewable assets in Spain,” said Jorge Lara, CEO of Nexwell Power.