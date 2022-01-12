Solar Media
News

NREL partners International Code Council to streamline residential solar permitting in the US

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

NREL partners International Code Council to streamline residential solar permitting in the US

News

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

News

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

News

‘Red-hot’ distributed generation in Brazil ‘going into overdrive’ as new laws announced

News

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

News

NextEnergy Capital sells 150MW Italian solar portfolio to Tages

News

Algeria launches tender process for 1GW of solar

News

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

News

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

News

ReNew Energy sells US$400m of green bonds to support growth and refinancing operations

News
SolarAPP+ helps local governments speed up their review and approval of residential PV installation permits. Image: Sunrun.

A new partnership between the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the International Code Council (ICC) will aim to increase the adoption of software that instantly approves permits for rooftop solar systems.

The collaboration will assess the code compliance of the permitting specifications for clean energy technologies and battery storage systems for integration into the online Solar Automated Permit Processing Platform (SolarAPP+).

Launched by the DOE last year, SolarAPP+ helps local governments in the US speed up approval of residential PV installation permits. It provides solar contractors with an automated process that reviews PV project applications for building code compliance and instantly approves permits that meet the right specifications.

The new collaboration will aim to improve the use of the software with local governments that use codes developed by the ICC, with the council providing technical resources to ensure permitting requirements comply with international codes.

“The Code Council will be critical in our efforts to expand the application to new features all the while increasing adoption among local governments,” said Kristen Ardani, solar analysis program manager at NREL.

NREL developed SolarAPP+ in collaboration with the ICC as well as organisations including the Solar Energy Industries Association, the International Association of Electrical Inspectors and UL.

Solar permitting processes vary widely across the US, the DOE said when the software was launched last year, with some customers waiting months to secure approval and some installers avoiding operating in areas with difficult permitting processes. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said at the time that the tool “will bust through bureaucracy to speed up permitting”.

Read Next

Impax, Bullfinch partner to invest in distributed solar in Germany

January 11, 2022
Impax Asset Management is collaborating with clean energy financial technology provider Bullfinch Asset to invest in distributed solar generation in Germany.

US installer PosiGen lands US$100m in financing to grow low-income household offering

January 11, 2022
PosiGen, a US provider of residential solar and efficiency solutions for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households, has secured US$100 million in preferred equity financing.

‘More work to be done’ on California net metering proposals, says state governor

January 11, 2022
California governor Gavin Newsom said there is “more work to be done” on the state’s net metering laws and that “changes need to be made” to proposals that have been proven highly contentious in the state.

Solar to account for almost 50% of new US electric generation in 2022 – EIA

January 11, 2022
Solar power will account for nearly half of utility-scale capacity additions in the US this year, according to new figures from the country’s Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

January 7, 2022
Solar balance of system (BOS) solutions provider Shoals Technologies has formed a partnership with commercial and industrial PV project developer Luminace to pursue distributed renewables and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions across the US.

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

January 6, 2022
Chile has published details of its latest power auction, set to take place later this year and contract 5,250GWh per annum for 15 years.

