NTPC commissions 168MW solar at Khavda, total capacity hits 10.076GW

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The projects bring NTPC Green Energy’s total installed capacity to 10.076GW, reflecting a significant increase of 4.175GW during FY 2025-26, including 2.065GW commissioned in the fourth quarter alone.

The Khavda site, also known as the Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park, was first announced by the Indian government in 2020 and is planned to deliver up to 30GW of solar PV and wind capacity across seven phases, with completion timelines ranging from late 2026 to 2030.

Together, the Khavda Renewable Energy Project now accounts for a combined installed capacity of 2.56GW, all of which has been commissioned over the current financial year.

In February 2026, NTPC Green Energy commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda II site. The company is also planning a 100MWh vanadium redox flow battery system at the site to support long-duration energy storage.

Alongside Indian state-owned utilities, the Khavda project is also being developed by several private sector players, including renewable energy major Adani Green Energy. Recently, the firm operationalised 700MW of renewable energy capacity in Khavda.

Additionally, earlier this month, Adani commissioned 510.1MW of renewable capacity at the site, including 300MW of solar. The capacity was delivered through multiple subsidiaries, with Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B contributing 125MW, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four 150MW, and Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six 25MW of PV capacity.