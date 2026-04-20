NTPC Green Energy commissions 237.5MW of 300MW solar project in Rajasthan

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The two phases of the project now in commercial operation are owned respectively by Project Sixteen Renewable Power and Project Eleven Renewable Power, both step-down subsidiaries of ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd, NGEL’s joint venture with ONGC Green.

With the addition of 87.5MW, NGEL has increased its cumulative installed renewable energy capacity to almost 10.4GW.

The company is targeting 60GW of renewable capacity by the financial year 2032 and is actively bidding for projects while developing Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Parks (UMREPs). UMREPs are centrally planned renewable energy zones in India, each with a minimum capacity of 500MW, developed under the Government of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) initiative to provide ready-to-use land and grid infrastructure for project developers.

The commissioning comes amid strong growth in India’s utility-scale solar sector, which saw 29.5GW of capacity additions, up nearly 31% from 22.5GW in 2024.

Earlier this year, NTPC Green Energy issued a tender for a 100MW solar PV project paired with a 50MW/200MWh battery energy storage system in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Tendered on behalf of NTPC UP Green Energy (NUGEL), the project is set to be connected to the nearest substation of Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL).

The company has also commenced commercial operations at two solar PV plants totalling 168.02MW in Khavda, Gujarat. Of this, 78.02MW was commissioned under Khavda I, with the remaining 90MW delivered through Khavda II. The additions brought Khavda I to a fully operational capacity of 1.255GW, while Khavda II reached 1.005GW against a planned 1.2GW.

Additionally, NGEL commissioned 300MW of the total 500MW capacity at the Bhadla solar project in Phalodi, Rajasthan in January 2026.