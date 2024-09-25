Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

PV Price Watch: N-type silicon price on the rise; winning module bids hitting new lows

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: N-type silicon price on the rise; winning module bids hitting new lows

Features, Editors' Blog

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

News

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

Guest Blog, Features

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

On 18 September, the Silicon Industry Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association released the latest prices for solar-grade polysilicon.

Prices rose slightly in the week of September 18 compared with September 11. The average price of n-type material reached RMB41,700/ton (US$5,933), up 0.24% month-on-month, while other quotations remained stable.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Specific quotations are as follows: n-type trading price of RMB39,000-44,000/ton, averaged at RMB41,700/ton, up 0.24% week-on-week; n-type granular silicon trading price of RMB36,500-37,500/ton, averaged at RMB37,300/ton, flat week-on-week; recycled material trading price of RMB35,000-39,000/ton, averaged at RMB36,400/ton, flat week-on-week; mono dense material trading price of RMB33,000-36,000/ton, averaged at RMB34,500/ton, flat week-on-week and mono popcorn material trading price of RMB30,000-33,000/ton, averaged at RMB31,400/ton, flat week-on-week.

Source: Silicon Industry Branch

The Silicon Industry Branch noted two main reasons for the price resurgence. On the one hand, during this period of intensive order signing, top enterprises were more willing to sign orders to maintain high prices, while the rest were not proactive in contract signature. As a result, several large orders were ultimately completed by large manufacturers at higher prices. On the other hand, polysilicon prices have rebounded from the bottom, with the upstream and downstream reaching a consensus on the bottom price. The Silicon Industry Branch said prices were not expected to drop in the short term. Downstream companies may have the potential to rebuild inventory.

On the wafer side, prices have also begun to stabilise. The average trading price remained at RMB1.11/piece for n-type G10L mono wafers (182*183.75 mm/130μm/256mm), at 1.26 yuan/piece for n-type G12R mono wafers (182*210mm/130μm), and at RMB1.5/piece for n-type G12 mono wafers (210*210 mm/150μm).

It is worth noting that G12R trading has improved significantly. Some cell companies have accepted the price increase. However, from the perspective of the entire industry chain, there is a stalemate in the tug-of-war between upstream and downstream.

In September, wafer supply was about 5GW less than downstream demand, and the inventory continued to decrease to around 27GW. However, as a result of domestic demand slowdown, end users found it hard to accept the price increase. Wafer prices remained stable as a result. It is difficult for prices to go up.

In terms of cell prices, according to InfoLink price monitoring, the current price of p-type M10 cells has dropped to RMB0.265/W, ranging from RMB0.265-0.285/W; the price of G12 cells has dropped to RMB0.275/W, ranging from RMB0.275-0.29 yuan/W.

The Silicon Industry Branch said that although the current p-type capacity was gradually being phased out, the capacity reduction was still not as fast as the demand decrease on the module end. In the context of oversupply, p-type cell prices may still fall in the short term.

N-type cell prices stabilised briefly. Over the past two weeks, M10, G12R, G12 cell prices remained at RMB0.27-0.285/W, RMB0.27-0.29/W and RMB0.285-0.29/W respectively.

Winning module bids repeatedly hitting new lows

The centralised module procurement bids by China’s central and state-owned enterprises have started one after another. The bid-opening prices have continued to fall, setting new low records.

On 18 September 18, China’s Huaneng Group released its 2024 PV module (the second batch) framework agreement bids. The bid-opening results indicated that the n-type bifacial module quotation went as low as RMB0.655/W. The quotation of top module companies was as low as RMB0.675 yuan/W. The lowest bidding price was only RMB0.6221/W. Such a low price has taken insiders by surprise.

InfoLink’s price monitoring shows that the prices of n-type TOPCon mono modules used in China’s PV projects ranged from RMB0.75 to 0.77/W. Among them, the price of centralised procurement projects is around RMB0.68-0.73/W and the price of distributed projects is around RMB0.67-0.8/W.

The 182 PERC bifacial modules and HJT modules are priced at around RMB0.67-0.78/W and RMB0.8-0.93/W respectively. The prices for large projects tend to be on the lower side. The manufacturers maintain a price close to about RMB0.9/W.

According to InfoLink, manufacturers were actively vying for orders, which confirmed the earlier feedback from manufacturers that the order-taking status was unclear. As the inventory accumulated continues to disrupt the market, it is difficult for module prices to recover. Manufacturers are consequently developing increasingly aggressive price competition strategies.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Chinese PV, n-type, poly-si

Read Next

A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

September 9, 2024
Silfab Solar has launched its Utility NTC 620-640 XL series of n-type modules, which boast a power conversion efficiency of 23%.
PV Price Watch 1
Premium

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

September 9, 2024
Polysilicon prices increased slightly across the board last week, but silicon producers continue to struggle with revenues.
SEG Solar Texas manufacturing plant.

SEG Solar commissions 2GW module manufacturing facility in Texas

August 12, 2024
SEG Solar has launched commercial operations at its 2GW PV manufacturing facility in Houston, in the US state of Texas.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

Q-Sun to build 10GW n-type module/cell facility in Oman

July 29, 2024
The company said that the new facility would produce 8GW of solar modules and 2GW of cells in the Sohar free port region of Oman.
Heliene, Inc is among the companies expanding solar PV manufacturing in the US with a recently-expanded 420MW facility in the Iron Range region of Minnesota. Credit: Heliene, Inc.

Heliene, Premier Energies in JV to build 1GW n-type US solar cell factory

July 26, 2024
The site will produce n-type cells to support both manufacturers’ US cell requirements, Heliene said in a public statement. Details about the timeline and scope of the project will be released “shortly”.
JA Solar and Solarpro Announce Strategic Cooperation to Supply Modules for 240MW Solar Power Plant in Bulgaria (PRNewsfoto/JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.)

JA solar to ship TOPCon modules to 240MW Bulgaria project

July 23, 2024
The modules are being shipped to SolarPro, a Bulgarian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company which specialises in renewable and hybrid energy projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

News

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

News

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

News

Upcoming Events

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.