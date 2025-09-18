Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NREL study reveals high UV degradation in n-type modules

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Americas

Latest

Canada forecast to add up to 26GW of solar PV by 2035

News

NREL study reveals high UV degradation in n-type modules

News

India’s solar manufacturers applaud ALMM proposal to boost domestic wafer production

News

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

News

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

News

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

News

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado
NREL’s study found high levels of UV-induced degradation in n-PERT cells. Image: Dennis Schroeder/NREL

Researchers have called for enhanced international standards to detect ultraviolet-induced degradation (UVID) in PV modules after identifying “severe” levels of the problem in operational n-type panels.             

Scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the US studied passivated emitter rear totally diffused (n-PERT) modules in a 3MW commercial PV system that the owner had identified as underperforming.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

They found that the system’s field current-voltage (IV) curves had degraded by approximately 2.4% per year compared to nameplate capacity.

The scientists studied four fielded and two spare, unfielded modules, performing a range of electrical and physical tests on the modules to understand the root causes of the degradation. These included module and cell IV scans, electroluminescence and photoluminescence imaging, external quantum efficiency measurements, dark lock-in thermography and scanning electron microscopy.

The characterisations revealed that the modules suffered from power loss caused by two degradation modes: cell surface recombination losses caused by UVID, and high series resistance losses in cells with susceptible metallisation paste composition, likely caused by encapsulant degradation.

Further severe degradation was observed in the surface resistance of the UV-exposed cells following subsequent damp-heat stress testing.

The researchers said the results of the study did not indicate that n-PERT cells were inherently more susceptible to UVID than other cell types, but rather that specific design decisions around factors such as passivation layer properties or screen-printed silver paste composition are the key factors.

They emphasised that although the test focused on n-PERT cells, the major market shift towards other n-type technologies, such as TOPCon and heterojunction, which are also susceptible to UVID, raised questions about long-term PV reliability.

The researchers said the findings of the study highlighted the need for the development of new standards relating to UV degradation, with current IEC standards designed to screen for early module failures requiring only minimal UV exposure.

“This … indicates the need for more rigorous UVID qualification standards as cell and module design continues to evolve, as well as the need for a more fundamental understanding of UVID degradation modes and their compounding stress factors,” they said.

“Our work provides data relating observed field degradation back to UVID + damp heat accelerated test results to help in the development of new UVID stress test qualification standards.”

‘UV + damp heat induced power losses in fielded utility n-type Si PV modules’ was published in the journal Progress in Photovoltaics.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, degradation, hjt, n-pert, n-type, nrel, topcon, usa, uvid

Read Next

Image: DAS Solar via LinkedIn.

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

September 17, 2025
Chinese module producer DAS Solar is planning a 5GW manufacturing facility focused on producing high-efficiency back contact cells.
Martin Helien
Premium

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

September 17, 2025
PV CellTech: Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of North American solar module manufacturer Heliene, says US producers must learn to survive without tax incentives.
The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Image: Raze Solar via Unsplash.

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

September 16, 2025
IB Solar is investing INR30 billion (US$340 million) in a 4GW TOPCon solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
Deliveries are scheduled to commence in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar, AB Energia ink 200MW TOPCon module supply deal

September 15, 2025
Vikram Solar has secured a contract to supply 200MW of modules to AB Energia, a domestic solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. 
E0AA549B-D0A2-4114-B8A5-6FFC6F511E21

US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

September 11, 2025
US cell manufacturer ES Foundry is proceeding with expansion plans despite a six-month delay due to recent trade and tax credit policy uncertainties.
Alex Zhu, CEO, ES Foundry crop
Premium

How US solar manufacturing is weathering the policy storm

September 11, 2025
PV CellTech USA: US cell manufacturer ES Foundry’s CEO Alex Zhu discusses his company's rapid ascent, strategic technology choices and the challenges of operating in a shifting policy environment.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

News

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

News

Sunotec launches Nordic unit to drive solar and hybrid projects

News

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

Features, Interviews

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.