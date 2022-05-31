Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

News

Statkraft opens largest Indian project to date, plots future growth in key market

News

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Featured Articles, Features

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

G7 to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects, doubles down on renewable push

News

Fraunhofer ISE claims 47.6% solar cell efficiency record

News

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

News

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

News

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

News

JinkoSolar signs 600MW n-type module supply deal

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A floating solar test system installed by Ocean Sun off the coast of Norway. Image: Ocean Sun.

Floating solar system provider Ocean Sun is preparing to scale up the utility-scale deployment of its technology as its management calls for more regulatory frameworks to unlock the potential of the floating PV segment.

The company has created a floating power system that features solar panels mounted on a polymer membrane, with the innovation installed at a host of pilot projects in countries such as Albania and the Philippines.

The firm has already faced regulatory hurdles when looking to install its systems in its home market of Norway. “There’s a lot of different agencies getting involved that have never dealt with floating solar, so it takes years. That has to be fixed,” said chief commercial officer Alexander Telje.

With the European Union ramping up its solar deployment targets, Telje has called on governments to speed up permitting to accelerate floating solar deployment across Europe. “It’s not the money, it’s not the project, it’s actually the regulatory framework that holds us back,” he told PV Tech.

The EU’s Solar Energy Strategy, published earlier this month alongside its REPowerEU plan, calls for the bloc to “radically step up a gear” in terms of solar deployment and reach 740GWdc installed by 2030.

With the expansion in utility-scale PV projects increasingly facing competing uses of land and public acceptance challenges, the solar strategy notes the potential for “innovative forms of deployment” such as agrivoltaics and floating solar.

“Offshore solar installations represent a great potential,” the strategy reads, while it also highlighted the possibility of using the surface of artificial lakes created by hydroelectric dams for deploying floating PV.

Co-locating floating solar with hydropower “is a no-brainer because the whole system then operates like a battery”, Telje said.

Ocean Sun last year installed a 500kW floating PV project at a hydropower plant in Albania owned by Norwegian energy giant Statkraft as part of a collaboration that will result in 2MWp of floating solar deployed at the site.

After completing an initial public offering in 2020 to secure capital to fund its growth, Ocean Sun has increased its focus on project development in a range of geographies as it streamlines its supply chain to help it move from smaller systems to utility scale.

A partnership with developer MP Quantum Group will see the pair aim to deploy multiple floating solar installations in Greece and Cyprus in the coming years.

As well as system design verifications by DNV, Ocean Sun has carried out tests with TÜV Rheinland and GCL System Integration Technology in which the latter’s panels are submerged in salt water in order to secure warranties and guarantees. “For insurance and bankability, these things need to be in place,” Telje said.

He added that Ocean Sun is reaching the position to increase module procurement from tier-one manufacturers and install more utility-scale plants. “I think we’re going to see quite a leap in terms of the rollout.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Co-location, european union, floating pv, floating solar, intersolar 2022, ocean sun, offshore solar, permitting, regulation, REPowerEU

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?

G7 to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects, doubles down on renewable push

May 30, 2022
The G7 have agreed not to fund any overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of this year at a meeting in Berlin, Germany in which they also doubled down on their commitments to a faster energy transition in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

May 30, 2022
Israel is planning to scale up solar deployment as part of a new government strategy designed to put the country on track to have 30% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

May 30, 2022
The European Union’s REPowerEU strategy could be thwarted by higher material and module costs as a “perfect storm” looms over the sector following the pandemic, according to analysts Wood Mackenzie.

Solar tax credits, other financial incentives deemed critical to regionalised manufacturing growth

May 26, 2022
Leading solar manufacturers have implored governments to implement tax credits and other financial incentives to stimulate domestic PV manufacturing.

Iberdrola planning US$3.2bn green hydrogen investment

May 26, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola will invest €3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in green hydrogen, the company’s chairman, Ignacio Galán, has announced as he called for a stable European framework to boost investment in the technology.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Featured Articles, Features

Polysilicon sales loss dents Maxeon’s revenue forecast-beating opening quarter

News

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

REC Silicon to restart production at Moses Lake in Q4 2023

News

REPowerEU could be thwarted by high material costs, inadequate European solar manufacturing

News

Indian solar sector facing multiple issues as tariffs edge upwards, greater bifacial adoption one solution

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021