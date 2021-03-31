Solar Media
News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaint against Astronergy in Germany, another in France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

News
A floating solar test system installed by Ocean Sun off the coast of Norway. Image: Ocean Sun.

Norwegian company Ocean Sun has signed an agreement to provide its floating solar technology for utility-scale floating PV projects in Greece and Cyprus.

A collaboration with developer MP Quantum Group will see the companies initially build a 2-4MWp pilot project, before moving on to larger-scale installations at both inland reservoirs and offshore locations.

Following completion of the demonstration project, the partners are looking to develop a “minimum of 100MWp per year” of floating projects in the two countries, Børge Bjørneklett, CEO at Ocean Sun, told PV Tech.

A license agreement allows MP Quantum to develop the plants using Ocean Sun’s floating technology, which is based on a thin polymer membrane that is used to mount PV modules.

“Floating solar is an excellent fit for the energy markets in Greece and Cyprus, with good irradiation, water resources and a commitment from authorities to push for the renewable energy transition,” said MP Quantum Group chairman Yiannis Alafouzos.

MP Quantum Group is owned by the Alafouzos family, which also has a majority interest in Greece-based tanker company Okeanis Eco Tankers. According to a press release, the creation of MP Quantum is part of efforts by the family “to become a major player in the shift towards green electricity”.

“The Alafouzos family has an impressive track record of successful businesses and we are honoured to have them as ambassadors, developers and enablers of Ocean Sun floating PV systems,” said Bjørneklett.

For Ocean Sun, the collaboration follows the recent announcement of a pilot project off the coast of Spain’s Canary Islands that will be used to analyse how the company’s technology performs in high waves.

cyprus, floating pv, floating solar, greece, MP Quantum Group, ocean sun, offshore solar

Read Next

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

March 31, 2021
DNV has released the world’s first recommended practice (RP) for floating solar projects to help reduce risks for developers and increase investor confidence in the segment.

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

March 25, 2021
A new study in the UK has found that floating solar installations may help to reduce the impact of climate change on rivers and lakes and help preserve water quality, but more research is needed.

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.

LONGi Solar takes Pakistan module orders to 500MW as country momentum builds

March 23, 2021
LONGi Solar has taken its confirmed solar module orders from Pakistan this year to 500MW, the majority of which it said were for its Hi-MO 5 series.

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

March 11, 2021
German utility RWE has selected the site of a biomass and coal-fired power plant in the Netherlands for its first floating solar project, which will have a capacity of 6.1MWp and be commissioned by the end of 2021.

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

March 8, 2021
A Chinese government policy that resulted in hundreds of megawatts of floating PV projects deployed on flooded coal mines could be replicated elsewhere, according to Sungrow.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
