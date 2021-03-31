Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

A floating solar test system installed by Ocean Sun off the coast of Norway. Image: Ocean Sun.

Norwegian company Ocean Sun has signed an agreement to provide its floating solar technology for utility-scale floating PV projects in Greece and Cyprus.

A collaboration with developer MP Quantum Group will see the companies initially build a 2-4MWp pilot project, before moving on to larger-scale installations at both inland reservoirs and offshore locations.

Following completion of the demonstration project, the partners are looking to develop a “minimum of 100MWp per year” of floating projects in the two countries, Børge Bjørneklett, CEO at Ocean Sun, told PV Tech.

A license agreement allows MP Quantum to develop the plants using Ocean Sun’s floating technology, which is based on a thin polymer membrane that is used to mount PV modules.

“Floating solar is an excellent fit for the energy markets in Greece and Cyprus, with good irradiation, water resources and a commitment from authorities to push for the renewable energy transition,” said MP Quantum Group chairman Yiannis Alafouzos.

MP Quantum Group is owned by the Alafouzos family, which also has a majority interest in Greece-based tanker company Okeanis Eco Tankers. According to a press release, the creation of MP Quantum is part of efforts by the family “to become a major player in the shift towards green electricity”.

“The Alafouzos family has an impressive track record of successful businesses and we are honoured to have them as ambassadors, developers and enablers of Ocean Sun floating PV systems,” said Bjørneklett.

For Ocean Sun, the collaboration follows the recent announcement of a pilot project off the coast of Spain’s Canary Islands that will be used to analyse how the company’s technology performs in high waves.