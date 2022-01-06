O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

Heliolytics is an aerial inspection company that also performs site analytics. Image: Pexel/Pixabay.

French operations and maintenance (O&M) company NovaSource Power Services has acquired aerial inspections and site data firm Heliolytics in a move that NovaSource said will strengthen its ability to provide lifecycle services to the renewables sector.

Novasource said the purchase “is highly complementary to NovaSource’s existing O&M portfolio” that currently stands at more than 18GW under management.

Heliolytics provides site optimisation and advanced site analysis. It has more than 100GW of global experience, according to a company media release.

Acquiring Heliolytics will allow NovaSource to enhance its offer to customers by “enabling high-fidelity issue detection, increasing asset energy yield,” said NovaSource CEO Troy Lauterbach.

Toronto-based Heliolytics will continue to operate as a standalone entity and will retain its name, branding and staff.

Rob Andrews, Heliolytics CEO and co-founder, said the acquisition meant the two companies can “scale our existing and new service offerings, while continuing to offer our industry-leading third-party services, to provide more value to customers, globally.”