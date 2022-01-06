Solar Media
O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Operations & Maintenance
Americas, Europe

Latest

O&M company NovaSource buys aerial inspection firm Heliolytics in a move that bolsters its service offering

Chile to hold renewables and energy storage auction later this year

News

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

Features, Interviews

Build Back Better remains deadlocked as Manchin insists negotiations at a standstill

News

Utility Appalachian Power seeking 294MW of PV in short-term decarbonisation plan

News

Spain to support distributed PV deployment in upcoming renewables auction

News

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

News

BSW calls for solar barriers to be ‘torn down’ if Germany’s 200GW by 2030 target is to be reached

News

‘Huge potential’ for solar manufacturing in India, says Tata Power Renewables president

Featured Articles, Features

GAF Energy launches ‘world’s first nailable solar shingle’, aims to use sister company to roll out across US

Heliolytics is an aerial inspection company that also performs site analytics. Image: Pexel/Pixabay.

French operations and maintenance (O&M) company NovaSource Power Services has acquired aerial inspections and site data firm Heliolytics in a move that NovaSource said will strengthen its ability to provide lifecycle services to the renewables sector.

Novasource said the purchase “is highly complementary to NovaSource’s existing O&M portfolio” that currently stands at more than 18GW under management.

Heliolytics provides site optimisation and advanced site analysis. It has more than 100GW of global experience, according to a company media release.

Acquiring Heliolytics will allow NovaSource to enhance its offer to customers by “enabling high-fidelity issue detection, increasing asset energy yield,” said NovaSource CEO Troy Lauterbach.

Toronto-based Heliolytics will continue to operate as a standalone entity and will retain its name, branding and staff.

Rob Andrews, Heliolytics CEO and co-founder, said the acquisition meant the two companies can “scale our existing and new service offerings, while continuing to offer our industry-leading third-party services, to provide more value to customers, globally.”

