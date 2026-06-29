Oman launches 1GW solar-plus-storage and 500MW solar PV tender

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The Adam Solar IPP will be in the Wilayat of Adam, while the Sinaw Solar IPP will be developed in the Wilayat of Sinaw.

According to PWP, the projects are numbered 11 and 12 under its renewable energy roadmap and form part of Oman’s wider energy transition strategy under Oman Vision 2040, which aims to expand clean energy deployment and reduce carbon emissions across industrial sectors.

Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said: “These projects reflect the company’s commitment to delivering cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable electricity generation solutions while creating opportunities for private sector participation and foreign investment in the Sultanate of Oman’s growing clean energy sector.”

PWP said the Adam project will be among the first large-scale solar developments in Oman to integrate battery energy storage, with the BESS intended to improve grid flexibility, support system stability and enable greater integration of renewable energy. The project is also expected to strengthen energy security and support electricity supply during periods of peak demand.

PWP said both projects would be eligible for International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) for the renewable electricity they generate.

The RFQ represents the first stage of the competitive procurement process. Developers that qualify will be invited to participate in the subsequent request for proposal (RFP) stage.

PWP has invited local and international developers and consortiums to submit qualification applications in line with the requirements and timelines set out in the RFQ documentation.

Recently, PWP signed an agreement with Naqaa Sustainable Energy, through the latter’s O-Green platform, for the development of a 2.7GW hybrid renewable energy project. The project will combine solar PV, wind power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to supply stable renewable electricity to Oman’s national grid.