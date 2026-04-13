Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

By Ben Willis
April 13, 2026
Power Plants
Africa & Middle East

Latest

IRENA: Incentivise renewables deployment to minimise impacts of global energy shock

News

Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

News

Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

News

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

News

Why DISCOM health holds the key to India’s solar future

Features, Editors' Blog

Ontario awards contracts for 1.3GW of renewable energy, 915MW of solar

News

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

News

Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels at Scatec's Obelisk solar-plus-storage project in Egypt
Botswana and Oma are cooperating on solar, wind and storage projects. Image: Scatec.

Oman-based renewables firm Naqaa Sustainable Energy has been named as the lead developer of a 500MW PV plant in Botswana.

Local media, citing Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy, have reported that the Omani firm will design, finance, build, and operate what would be, by some distance, the southern African country’s largest PV power plant.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Few details of the project have been made public, but reports indicate that it will be built near the town of Maun in northern Botswana and feature an integrated battery energy storage unit.

The genesis of the project stems from an agreement inked late last year between Omani and Botswanan authorities to develop solar, wind, and battery storage projects with a combined production capacity of up to 3GW in Botswana.

A key signatory of that agreement was O-Green, a clean energy company backed by Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, founded in 2025 to lead on clean energy projects and technology development at home and abroad.

O-Green owns Naqaa Sustainable Energy, which has been mandated to deliver a gigawatt-scale portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects across Oman, the Gulf and Africa, according to the company’s website.

O-Green has two other subsidiaries: Mawarid Green Technologies, which specialises in wind turbines and other green energy technologies, and SolarWadi, which leads the development and commissioning of renewable projects, according to the company website.

According to the Botswana government, the country’s president, Duma Gideon Buko, is of today (13 April) in the middle of a visit to Oman to sign cooperation agreements between the two countries covering, among other areas, solar energy.

Botswana is courting investment in its nascent renewables industry from other countries, with India’s KP Group a recent signatory to a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on 5GW of renewables projects in the country.

Norwegian firm Scatec has recently reached full commercial operation for the two-phase, 120MW Mmadinare Solar Cluster it has built in Botswana, while a Chinese and Botswanan consortium is working on a 100MW PV project near the diamond-mining town of Jwaneng in the south of the country.

PV Tech has contacted the relevant Omani and Botswanan parties for further detail on the Maun project.

africa, oman, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

Of the total deployed capacity, around 1.5GW of modules were exported to international markets. Image: Vikram Solar.

Vikram Solar doubles PV deployments to 10GW

April 13, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Vikram Solar has surpassed 10GW in cumulative solar module deployments globally.
NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado

US DOE proposes 52% cut to National Laboratory of the Rockies funding

April 13, 2026
The US Department of Energy has proposed sweeping cuts to its research laboratories, including the National Laboratory of the Rockies (formerly the National Renewable Energy Laboratory).
With more than 43GW of auctioned capacity, across renewables, stalled and financing costs elevated, IEEFA analysts warn that India risks missing its 500GW renewable energy target by 2030 without structural reforms. 
Premium

Why DISCOM health holds the key to India’s solar future

April 13, 2026
As key purchasers of solar power, distribution companies are central to India’s renewable energy goals. But, under severe financial strain, they could also derail those same ambitions.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

April 10, 2026
Q&A: Sarah Montgomery, founder & CEO of Infyos, gives her take on the rise of co-location and growing tension in Europe's solar market.
The proposed decision is not yet final and is scheduled to be considered at the Commission’s 14 May 2026 Business Meeting at the earliest. Image: CCSU.

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

April 10, 2026
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has issued a proposed decision rejecting a solar industry-backed Net Value Billing Tariff (NVBT) for community solar programmes, and instead advancing a compensation framework based on the Avoided Cost Calculator (ACC).  
Solar PV array system

Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

April 10, 2026
Singapore-based renewables firm Levanta Renewables has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) for a solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California regulator rejects community solar pricing model, triggering industry backlash

News

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

Features, Interviews

Maine passes balcony solar law, Virginia and Colorado to follow

News

California moves ahead with balcony solar bill

News

India becomes third largest country for solar PV capacity

News

European solar PV module price increase in March 2026 ‘may prove temporary’, says sun.store

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland