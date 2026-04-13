Oman’s Naqaa Sustainable Energy to lead 500MW Botswana PV project—reports

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Few details of the project have been made public, but reports indicate that it will be built near the town of Maun in northern Botswana and feature an integrated battery energy storage unit.

The genesis of the project stems from an agreement inked late last year between Omani and Botswanan authorities to develop solar, wind, and battery storage projects with a combined production capacity of up to 3GW in Botswana.

A key signatory of that agreement was O-Green, a clean energy company backed by Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, founded in 2025 to lead on clean energy projects and technology development at home and abroad.

O-Green owns Naqaa Sustainable Energy, which has been mandated to deliver a gigawatt-scale portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects across Oman, the Gulf and Africa, according to the company’s website.

O-Green has two other subsidiaries: Mawarid Green Technologies, which specialises in wind turbines and other green energy technologies, and SolarWadi, which leads the development and commissioning of renewable projects, according to the company website.

According to the Botswana government, the country’s president, Duma Gideon Buko, is of today (13 April) in the middle of a visit to Oman to sign cooperation agreements between the two countries covering, among other areas, solar energy.

Botswana is courting investment in its nascent renewables industry from other countries, with India’s KP Group a recent signatory to a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on 5GW of renewables projects in the country.

Norwegian firm Scatec has recently reached full commercial operation for the two-phase, 120MW Mmadinare Solar Cluster it has built in Botswana, while a Chinese and Botswanan consortium is working on a 100MW PV project near the diamond-mining town of Jwaneng in the south of the country.

PV Tech has contacted the relevant Omani and Botswanan parties for further detail on the Maun project.