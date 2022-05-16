Subscribe
Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Energy producer Osaka Gas USA has reached an agreement with renewable developer Oriden to jointly develop 700MWdc of utility-scale and storage projects in the US. Image: Unsplash

Japanese energy firm Osaka Gas is to enter the US utility-scale solar market through a joint venture with project developer Oriden.

The duo will jointly develop a portfolio of utility-scale PV and energy storage projects with a capacity in excess of 700MWdc (600MWac).

The move follows Osaka Gas USA’s (OGUSA), the company’s US-facing energy unit, acquisition of a 15.7MWdc solar project in North California from Oriden, conducted in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Sunao Okamoto, president and CEO at OGUSA, said: “We’re pleased to partner with Oriden, an experienced developer delivering tailored clean energy solutions to a broad range of customers.

“We hope to expand this longstanding relationship through future collaboration and contribute to the decarbonization of the US power grid.”

Last month, Osaka Gas entered a joint development with technology company Aqua Aerem to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project in Northern Australia.

