Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

Energy producer Osaka Gas USA has reached an agreement with renewable developer Oriden to jointly develop 700MWdc of utility-scale and storage projects in the US. Image: Unsplash

Japanese energy firm Osaka Gas is to enter the US utility-scale solar market through a joint venture with project developer Oriden.

The duo will jointly develop a portfolio of utility-scale PV and energy storage projects with a capacity in excess of 700MWdc (600MWac).

The move follows Osaka Gas USA’s (OGUSA), the company’s US-facing energy unit, acquisition of a 15.7MWdc solar project in North California from Oriden, conducted in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Sunao Okamoto, president and CEO at OGUSA, said: “We’re pleased to partner with Oriden, an experienced developer delivering tailored clean energy solutions to a broad range of customers.

“We hope to expand this longstanding relationship through future collaboration and contribute to the decarbonization of the US power grid.”

Last month, Osaka Gas entered a joint development with technology company Aqua Aerem to develop a 10GW green hydrogen project in Northern Australia.