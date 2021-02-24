Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

News

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

News

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

News

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

News

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 1.5GW renewables and energy storage

News

Up to 209GW of solar PV to be installed in 2021, BloombergNEF forecasts

News

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

News

US solar sector asks Biden to end ‘punitive and ill-conceived’ bifacial tariffs

News

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The auction has seen prices rise by an average of 4.7%. Image: Engie

France’s ninth auction for ground-based solar PV has seen 452MWp awarded.

This capacity is spread across 69 winners, with the average price proposed by the winners coming in at €60.10/MWh (US$72.94), an increase of 4.7% on the previous period.

When broken down, the proposed price for installations above 5MWp was €53.38/MWh, whilst for installations between 500kWp and 5MWp it was €62.65/MWh. A third category in the auction – for installations on parking lot shades – saw a price of €80.69/MWh.

Winners of the latest auction include a number of Engie projects including three 5MWc projects and two 10MWc sites as well as several Urbasolar projects with a variety of capacities including an 11.62MWc site in the Grand Est region. Other winners include EDF, ib vogt GmBH and Neoen among others according to analysis posted by French financial advisor Finergreen on social media site LinkedIn.

Finergreen outlined how Neoen was the biggest winner of the auction, with 73.8MWc contracted for, followed by Engie with 61.4MWc and then Total Quadron with 49.4MWc.

When compared to the previous auction – France’s eighth, with the results released in October 2020 – prices have risen, with the eight auction seeing prices of €57.4/MWh (US$68/MWh), with this price being down 7.4% from the preceeding seventh auction. That eighth auction saw 341MW contracted for, with the auction oversubscribed.

In response to the results for the eighth auction, the French Ministry of Ecological Transition said the drop in price “confirms the drop in costs, the dynamism and the competitiveness”.

Prices also fell in France’s latest auction for projects in territories not connected to the country’s main grid network, with the results of this third auction being announced in January 2021. A total of 57MW of solar-plus-storage projects received contracts, with prices dipping below €100/MWh (US$122.75/MWh).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auction, france, ground mount solar, large scale solar, pv auction, tender, utility scale solar

Read Next

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

February 16, 2021
UK-headquarted Octopus Renewables has sold 173MW of Italian solar to utility A2A.

Southern Power to co-locate 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

February 5, 2021
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.

EDF makes floating solar debut as work starts on 20MW project in France

February 4, 2021
EDF Renewables has started construction of its first floating solar project, a 20MW installation co-located with the Lazer hydroelectric plant in south-eastern France.

French retroactive solar tariff cuts and the remedies available to developers

February 2, 2021
Eran Chvika, finance and projects partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, discusses the possible remedies available for developers set to be hit by retroactive subsidy cuts in France’s solar market
Premium

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group reveals 8GW-strong solar development arm Cero Generation

February 1, 2021
Cero Generation, intended to be among the biggest solar development companies in Europe, has been launched by Australian giant Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

News

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

News

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

News

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

News

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 1.5GW renewables and energy storage

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021