Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Interviews

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

By David Pratt
Power Plants, Grids, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

News

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

Features, Interviews

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Meridian sets construction date for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Rapid 14GW solar manufacturing expansion only possible with AI, says Goldi Solar founder

News

Bangladesh seeks 2.6GW of solar capacity in latest tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Building renewables fast enough to keep up with the growth in demand for power driven by data centres remains a challenge, says Ben Hertz-Shargel of Wood Mackenzie. Image: Wood Mackenzie.

Following decades of stagnant growth, the US is facing a rapid surge in electricity demand led by the needs of tech giants seeking to connect data centres. Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft represent the largest cloud computing and data centre companies in the world and are upending the power system of the US, the largest market for data centres, through their expansion.

All three have adopted ambitious clean electricity targets to power their growth, with significant progress made largely through power purchase agreements (PPAs). By the end of 2023, Amazon had invested in 28GW of renewable energy capacity and was the largest corporate buyer of clean power. Microsoft increased its contracted portfolio of renewable energy assets to more than 19.8GW in the same year, while Google had invested over US$3.1 billion in clean energy assets with a combined 4.5GW between 2010 and 2023. Together the three made more capital investments than the entire US oil and gas industry, according to the International Energy Agency.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While this has served to green the operations of many data centres in the US, the growing demand for digital data is threatening to drive these tech giants off course. With individual data centres growing beyond 500MW capacity, the rising demand for power is outstripping new supply across the country as grid systems struggle to keep up by connecting new generation assets. The resulting delays threaten to put at risk the clean electricity targets of these businesses and the locations in which they operate.

Google revealed in July 2023 that its greenhouse gas emissions climbed 48% over the previous five years, as a result of consumption by data centres outpacing its ability to bring new carbon-free energy projects online. Microsoft also admitted in May 2024 that energy use related to its data centres was endangering its target of being carbon negative by 2030, while AWS has caveated its planned progress towards net zero with the admission that each year will deliver varying results.

Ben Hertz-Shargel, global head of grid edge at Wood Mackenzie, tells PV Tech: “It remains a challenge to develop renewables at the scale that companies are asking for them. To develop data centres is faster than renewables plants are being developed because there’s enormous appetite.”

Project interconnection queues in the US have grown to unmanageable levels in recent years, with active requests at the end of 2023 (2.6TW) more than double the total installed power plant capacity (~1.3GW). The amount of time spent in queues has increased by 70% over the last decade, according to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, while almost 80% of projects proposed between 2000 and 2018 withdrew before connection. Solar, battery storage and wind projects account for 95% of all active capacity in the queues, demonstrating how utilities are struggling to connect the clean generation needed to match demand growth.

“Growth is going to be limited by utilities and how much they are able to interconnect. In some cases, companies will go off grid or significantly reduce their interaction by using co-located resources that’ll get them stood up faster, but so far that’s proving to be the exception,” Hertz-Shargel says.

He adds that of over 92GW of data centre capacity being tracked by Wood Mackenzie, less than 6% of sites have some sort of co-located resource like solar or battery energy storage.

Hertz-Shargel continues: “Battery storage is great [and] I think in some cases batteries will be leaned on but they’re too expensive to be seen at the scale of these [data centre] campuses, which are increasingly in multiple hundreds of megawatts. There needs to be other resources to lean on.

“All of us would love to see that not be a fossil-based resource. Solar is great but the land requirement is huge. In most cases, the biggest companies investing the most in renewables to match their data centres can rarely do it on site, so they’re generally doing it elsewhere [with] some sort of financial matching. You still have the full grid burden at that site.”

This will likely mean that utility grid capacity will remain “the active constraint”, according to Hertz-Shargel, rather than a lack of appetite to grow.

‘Clean transition tariffs’ on the way

Solutions are emerging to combat this constraint by working directly with utilities to create options that allow data centre operators to support the grid and bring their facilities online, as Hertz-Shargel explains.

“An important ongoing development is that a lot of states in the US and utilities are putting together tariffs to protect customers against the cost of data centres so that the companies themselves bear the cost and more of the risk,” he says.

Google launched a partnership in June 2024 with NV Energy to establish a ‘clean transition tariff’ (CTT) that, if approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, would allow the company to contract with a new clean energy resource–enhanced geothermal in this case–and accept the associated costs directly. This would avoid increasing costs for other grid-connected customers while bringing new clean generation online under a fixed-price tariff that Google can claim against its climate targets.

The long-term tariff has been designed to be replicable across the US and could overcome regulatory barriers to purchasing power directly from an entity other than the utility. NV Energy has long-term security under the agreement by matching the purchase of output from the clean generator with the sale of energy and capacity to Google. This is further supported by steep termination fees, liquidated damages and a requirement on the off-taker to post security. Hertz-Shargel believes such a model could create a valuable opportunity to deliver clean generation and offset data centre demand without heavy investment by utilities.

“There are numerous utilities working on these and that has the potential to significantly increase the amount of renewables that get built, not because they chose it in their [Integrated Resource Plan] to their regulator but because they have a tariff,” he says.

“That could be a game-changer in getting more renewables built that will not necessarily be co-located with the resource, but they will be in the utilities’ territory and meaningfully offsetting the net impact of the data centres.”

The use of geothermal under the NV Energy tariff serves the growing demand for hourly matching of consumption with clean generation within the same grid, which Google believes is the key to its future clean energy transition. This does not need to be the only solution, however, with Microsoft utilising Powerex’s 24×7 Clean Load Service to match consumption at a data centre in Washington with a mix of hydro, solar and wind power on a 24-hour, year-round basis.

Additional solutions could also come from the demand side itself, with virtual power plants representing a sleeping giant in terms of capacity already connected and available to utilities around the country. This topic will be explored in more depth in the upcoming edition of our quarterly journal, PV Tech Power.

These new solutions could be pivotal in tackling the substantial rise in power demand across the US stemming from data centres by bringing renewables online in a fraction of the time currently seen and at the scale required.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
data centre, grid constraints, grid edge, soalr PV, usa

Read Next

JM Steel workers at the Nextracker-dedicated production line. Image: Nextracker.

Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

March 12, 2025
The US has introduced a flat 25% tariff on all imported steel and aluminium to close loopholes and boost US manufacturing capabilities.
HSEA Hawaii rooftop PV
Premium

Why Hawaii’s solar and storage push is helping counter federal clean energy retreat

March 6, 2025
An executive order in Hawaii is seeking to accelerate distributed solar and storage deployment in the face of federal-level policy uncertainty.
Screenshot
Premium

Why ES Foundry chose PERC over TOPCon for US solar cell factory

February 19, 2025
PV Talk: Alex Zhu, CEO of US-based solar cell manufacturer ES Foundry discusses why a heated litigation landscape led to a choice of PERC cell technology for the South Carolina factory, the fate of US tax credits and taking advantage of wafer surplus in southeast Asia.
Shipping containers on a boat.
Premium

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

February 6, 2025
Donald Trump's latest tariff threats will have only a minimal impact on PV manufacturing but could create future procurement headaches, write Jonathan Touriño Jacobo and Will Norman.
sfi pic

Data centres will be one part of ‘moderate’ electricity demand growth in Europe

February 5, 2025
Europe will see “moderate” electricity demand increase in the coming years, despite the global growth of data centres and AI.
Donald_Trump_credit-gage-skidmore-wikimedia-commons-768x512

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

February 5, 2025
Though Donald Trump's executive orders have created uncertainty for US solar, growth will continue, write Bob Moczulewski and Joel Laubenstein.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

News

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.