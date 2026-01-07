Subscribe To Premium
Pattern Energy acquires Cordelio Power’s 1.5GW renewables portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 7, 2026
Americas

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

The Winfield solar project in Missouri.
The acquisition includes operational solar PV assets across several US states. Image: Cordelio Power.

Renewables firm Pattern Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power.

The acquisition of Cordelio Power includes a portfolio of 1.5GW of operational and under-construction projects across the US and Canada, comprising 16 solar, wind and energy storage power plants. Pattern will also acquire the majority of the IPP’s wind and energy storage projects under development in the US, as well as the Cordelio team.

Cordelio currently has operational assets in six US states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri and Nevada, with other projects in development in other states, including 17 solar PV projects in the state of New York. Some of these projects secured a contract with the state of New York in 2024.

“Pattern’s acquisition of Cordelio represents a logical next step in strengthening a leading clean energy business, bringing together more resources and solutions to meet the growing energy demand across North America,” said Bill Rogers, managing director and the head of sustainable energies for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Cordelio Power is wholly owned by CPP Investments, which is also a majority shareholder of Pattern Energy. According to the companies, this share-based transaction will increase CPP Investments’ ownership stake in Pattern Energy upon closing.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

