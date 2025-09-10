Subscribe To Premium
Cordelio Power starts operations at Missouri solar project, uses modules built in the US by Qcells

By JP Casey
Vattenfall commissions 76MW agriPV plant in Germany

rPlus Energies secures US$100 million to build 125MW PV plant in Idaho

Vikram Solar reports 79.7% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 FY26

Cordelio Power starts operations at Missouri solar project, uses modules built in the US by Qcells

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

Toyo Solar ships 1.6GW PV cells in H1 2025 amid shift to US market

Australia: Coordinated approach to transmission in Pilbara could save AU$30 billion

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

Nautilus, Summit Ridge secure financing for US community solar expansion

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

The Winfield solar project in Missouri.
Qcells provided both modules and EPC services for the Winfield project. Image: Cordelio Power.

Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power has started commercial operations at its 150MW Winfield solar project in Lincoln County, Missouri.

The project is notable as it uses modules built in the US by Korean-headquartered manufacturer Qcells, which received a US$1.45 billion loan from the Department of Energy last year to ramp up its manufacturing work in Georgia. Qcells also provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work at the project.

“We’re quite pleased to be using the Qcells module platform, as well as their construction service business,” said Cordelio chief operating officer Paul Rapp. “Qcells worked closely and well with us to ensure construction went smoothly, and have helped us transition into the initial period of operations.”

Cordelio Power also announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity generated at the Winfield project to Microsoft. The company also agreed to sell “a portion” of the project’s investment tax credits to an unnamed third party, part of the rapidly growing tax credit transfer market; figures from Crux suggest that the transfer of tax credits was an industry worth US$30 billion in the US in 2024.

Domestic production of PV modules used in the US has taken on a renewed significance since the introduction of new rules set out in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act restricting the use of hardware containing components from countries designated as ‘foreign entities of concern’, notably China.

