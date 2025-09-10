Cordelio Power starts operations at Missouri solar project, uses modules built in the US by Qcells

“We’re quite pleased to be using the Qcells module platform, as well as their construction service business,” said Cordelio chief operating officer Paul Rapp. “Qcells worked closely and well with us to ensure construction went smoothly, and have helped us transition into the initial period of operations.”

Cordelio Power also announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity generated at the Winfield project to Microsoft. The company also agreed to sell “a portion” of the project’s investment tax credits to an unnamed third party, part of the rapidly growing tax credit transfer market; figures from Crux suggest that the transfer of tax credits was an industry worth US$30 billion in the US in 2024.

Domestic production of PV modules used in the US has taken on a renewed significance since the introduction of new rules set out in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act restricting the use of hardware containing components from countries designated as ‘foreign entities of concern’, notably China.