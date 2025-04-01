PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

US renewable power company Hecate Energy has selected PEC Construction Management to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services at its Cider Solar Farm in New York state.
The 674MWdc (500MWac) project will be the largest in the state once it begins commercial operation, and PEC has said that it has begun “mobilising” to the project site to begin construction work. Hecate initially planned to begin construction in November 2024, but work has been delayed as the the New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Transmission (ORES) awarded a siting permit in February, and independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker Renewable Energy agreed to provide close to US$1 billion in project finance.
“We are honoured to have been chosen by leading developer Hecate Energy to oversee the construction of this monumental project in support of New York’s renewable energy goals,” said PEC founder and principal Eddie Pease.
“Our dispatched team that specialises in various disciplines including HV/MV electrical, transmission, substation, civil and mechanical, is dedicated to setting a high standard of compliance that may serve as a model for similar projects throughout the state to follow.”
While PEC has not provided further details on its construction processes, or when it expects to complete construction work, the solar industry more broadly has seen growing interest in technological innovation in the construction space.
Last year, Array Technologies invested US$3 million into Swap Robotics’ automated construction robots, and earlier this year, ABB’s Brian Nelson told PV Tech Premium that some equipment manufacturers are considering shifting to equipment that can handle 2,000 volts, which could impact project construction and panel installation.
PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.