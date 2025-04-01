PEC Construction Management to build 674MW Cider Solar Farm in New York

“We are honoured to have been chosen by leading developer Hecate Energy to oversee the construction of this monumental project in support of New York’s renewable energy goals,” said PEC founder and principal Eddie Pease.

“Our dispatched team that specialises in various disciplines including HV/MV electrical, transmission, substation, civil and mechanical, is dedicated to setting a high standard of compliance that may serve as a model for similar projects throughout the state to follow.”

While PEC has not provided further details on its construction processes, or when it expects to complete construction work, the solar industry more broadly has seen growing interest in technological innovation in the construction space.

Last year, Array Technologies invested US$3 million into Swap Robotics’ automated construction robots, and earlier this year, ABB’s Brian Nelson told PV Tech Premium that some equipment manufacturers are considering shifting to equipment that can handle 2,000 volts, which could impact project construction and panel installation.

