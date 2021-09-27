PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

Nick Forster has joined NTR as head of structured finance. Image: NTR.

A round-up of the latest appointment news from across the world, including new hires from Alight Energy, Meteocontrol, NTR and EY-Parthenon.

Alight Energy hires two new department heads

20 September 2021: Swedish solar equipment supplier Alight Energy has announced two new appointments: a new head of site development, Salomé San Miguel, and a head of storage deployment, Youssef Benmakhlouf.

San Miguel joins Alight from Falck Renewables, an Italian renewable energy company, where she was country manager for its consultancy business in the Nordics, while Benmakhlouf joins Alight after close to four years working with energy storage company Azelio.

“I’m very excited about expanding our pan-European team with two experts in these respective areas that bring onboard the experience and innovation we need to scale up across Europe, meet customer demand and future-proof our solar sites,” said Alight founder and CEO Harald Överholm

Meteocontrol appoints new CTO

20 September 2021: German provider of independent monitoring and control solutions Meteocontrol has appointed Stijn Stevens as its new chief technical officer (CTO).

While in the role, Stevens intends to combine renewable energy sources and storage technologies in virtual power plants to achieve the maximum performance of mixed plant portfolios. Meteocontrol uses artificial intelligence (AI) to acquire statistical knowledge about the characteristics of photovoltaic systems.

“It is our goal to combine a wide variety of renewable energy sources in virtual power plants and to maximise the energy yield of assets in mixed plant portfolios,” Stevens said.

NTR adds two executives to the team

22 September 2021: Irish renewables developer NTR has added two new executives to the team and has tasked them with growing the company and exploiting the investment opportunities arising from the European clean energy transition.

Nick Forster joins as head of structured finance, previously holding the role of a senior director at Bayerische Landesbank, and brings 20 years of experience to the team. Arnaud Ibanez joins NTR as senior investment manager from French developer Voltalia and has held several senior investment management roles in renewable power generation over the course of his career.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick and Arnaud to the team, who will add extensive expertise to investing in and financing diverse clean energy technologies across multiple European markets,” said Anthony Doherty, CIO of NTR.

EY-Parthenon announces energy sector partner

22 September 2021: EY-Parthenon has announced the appointment of Anu Bhambi as a energy sector partner. Bhambi brings 19 years of experience working in the oil & gas and power & utility markets.

Bhambi has experience in delivering c-level strategy for a global consultancy practice, where he was part of the senior energy leaderships in London, Dubai and Johannesburg and for the last 10 years his primary focus has been decarbonisation in the overall pursuit of net zero.

In his new role at EY-Parthenon, Bhambi will continue to support clients on how they can engender purposeful and profitable business models, whilst supporting the transition towards sustainable and green energy.

“[Bhambi] will be a superb addition to our team of over 90 Partners who focus on the energy sector,” said Rob Doepel, markets leader for EY’s UK&I Energy business.