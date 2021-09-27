Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, People
Americas, Europe

Latest

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Nick Forster has joined NTR as head of structured finance. Image: NTR.

A round-up of the latest appointment news from across the world, including new hires from Alight Energy, Meteocontrol, NTR and EY-Parthenon.  

Alight Energy hires two new department heads

20 September 2021: Swedish solar equipment supplier Alight Energy has announced two new appointments: a new head of site development, Salomé San Miguel, and a head of storage deployment, Youssef Benmakhlouf. 

San Miguel joins Alight from Falck Renewables, an Italian renewable energy company, where she was country manager for its consultancy business in the Nordics, while Benmakhlouf joins Alight after close to four years working with energy storage company Azelio.

“I’m very excited about expanding our pan-European team with two experts in these respective areas that bring onboard the experience and innovation we need to scale up across Europe, meet customer demand and future-proof our solar sites,” said Alight founder and CEO Harald Överholm

Meteocontrol appoints new CTO

20 September 2021: German provider of independent monitoring and control solutions Meteocontrol has appointed Stijn Stevens as its new chief technical officer (CTO).

While in the role, Stevens intends to combine renewable energy sources and storage technologies in virtual power plants to achieve the maximum performance of mixed plant portfolios. Meteocontrol uses artificial intelligence (AI) to acquire statistical knowledge about the characteristics of photovoltaic systems.

“It is our goal to combine a wide variety of renewable energy sources in virtual power plants and to maximise the energy yield of assets in mixed plant portfolios,” Stevens said.

NTR adds two executives to the team  

22 September 2021: Irish renewables developer NTR has added two new executives to the team and has tasked them with growing the company and exploiting the investment opportunities arising from the European clean energy transition.

Nick Forster joins as head of structured finance, previously holding the role of a senior director at Bayerische Landesbank, and brings 20 years of experience to the team. Arnaud Ibanez joins NTR as senior investment manager from French developer Voltalia and has held several senior investment management roles in renewable power generation over the course of his career.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick and Arnaud to the team, who will add extensive expertise to investing in and financing diverse clean energy technologies across multiple European markets,” said Anthony Doherty, CIO of NTR.

EY-Parthenon announces energy sector partner

22 September 2021: EY-Parthenon has announced the appointment of Anu Bhambi as a energy sector partner. Bhambi brings 19 years of experience working in the oil & gas and power & utility markets.

Bhambi has experience in delivering c-level strategy for a global consultancy practice, where he was part of the senior energy leaderships in London, Dubai and Johannesburg and for the last 10 years his primary focus has been decarbonisation in the overall pursuit of net zero.

In his new role at EY-Parthenon, Bhambi will continue to support clients on how they can engender purposeful and profitable business models, whilst supporting the transition towards sustainable and green energy. 

“[Bhambi] will be a superb addition to our team of over 90 Partners who focus on the energy sector,” said Rob Doepel, markets leader for EY’s UK&I Energy business.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
alight energy, appointments, EY-parthenon, meteocontrol, NTR

Read Next

Suntech backs meteocontrol link-up to flourish in the Middle East

March 3, 2020
Suntech is backing the combination of high-efficiency panels with the service offering of sister company meteocontrol to gain traction in the Middle East.

Meteocontrol forms Japanese JV with Suntech

March 29, 2017
Germany-based PV monitoring solutions provider meteocontrol has launched a new company to focus on the Japanese market via a joint venture with Suntech Power Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of Chinese module manufacturer Suntech Power.

E.ON partners with meteocontrol for remote PV system maintenance

October 25, 2016
Munich-headquartered E.ON has partnered with fellow German energy firm metecontrol to launch a control console that allows for the remote monitoring and operation of PV systems.

Meteocontrol provides monitoring systems to 18MW Japan PV project

August 26, 2016
meteocontrol, a subsidiary of Shunfeng International Clean Energy (SFCE), is supplying a monitoring system for an 18MW solar park by developed by Advantec in Japan.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021