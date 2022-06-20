Subscribe
Iberdrola ordered to return chunk of land under 500MWp solar project in Spain

By Jules Scully
Solar PV leading capacity installs in Africa with 125GW by 2030 – IEA

News

Solterra lands US$10 million investment to support up to 1GW of solar PV

News

Solar Philippines submits offers to contract 10GW of PV

News

US braces for UFLPA implementation, higher standard of evidence expected

News

Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

Featured Articles, Features

Alliant Energy set to begin construction on 414MW of solar projects in Wisconsin

News

FERC proposes interconnection reforms to speed up renewables deployment

News

EU Parliament passes resolution condemning China’s ‘crimes’ in Xinjiang, calls for import ban

News

JinkoSolar powers first overseas factory by 100% renewables

News
The Núñez de Balboa plant has around 1,430,000 solar panels. Image: Iberdrola.

A Spanish court has ruled that Iberdrola must return part of the land on which its 500MWp Núñez de Balboa solar project has been constructed.

Ruling that the request for the expropriation of the land “lacked cause or justification to deprive the right of property”, the court in the Extremadura region ordered Iberdrola to hand back 525 hectares under the project to its previous owner.  

Spanning a total area of nearly 1,000 hectares, the Núñez de Balboa installation was completed in 2019 and is Europe’s largest PV plant, according to Iberdrola.

The utility, which plans to appeal the ruling to the supreme court, said the dispute stems from one of the three owners of the land on which the facility is located.

“The plant was built under a valid and legitimate title, so Iberdrola considers that there will be no dismantling,” the company said in a statement, adding that the project has all the necessary permits to produce energy and will continue to operate normally.

The setback comes as the company progresses with the 590MWp Francisco Pizarro project, which is being built in the Extremadura region and is set to come online this year.

Iberdrola signed a power purchase agreement early last year to sell electricity from the Francisco Pizarro plant to French food group Danone.

Having installed 3.5GW of renewables last year, Iberdrola is aiming to have 16GW of solar installed by the end of 2025 and reach a 95GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030.

