Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Pfizer signs VPPA with Vesper Energy to clean up North America operations

By Sean Rai-Roche
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Pfizer signs VPPA with Vesper Energy to clean up North America operations

News

Fund manager DIF acquires majority stake in solar developer ib vogt

News

SK E&S invests US$300-400m in LS Power’s REV Renewables

News

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

News

Lightsource bp enters Polish solar market with 757MWp deal

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

News

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The solar energy will come from Vesper’s 500MW Hornet Solar project in West Texas, which will be fully operational in 2023. Image: Zbynek Burival via Unsplash.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has signed a 310MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Texan renewable energy company Vesper Energy under a 15-year agreement.

The agreement will see Vesper deliver at least 310MW of renewable energy to the grid that will “effectively power 100% of the projected power needs of Pfizer’s North American operations through clean solar energy,” said Vesper Energy.

The solar energy will be generated from Vesper’s 500MW Hornet Solar project in west Texas, which will be fully operational by the end of 2023.

“Vesper’s Hornet Solar project is a strong example of how we put high-quality renewable infrastructure to work to solve our customers’ energy challenges, while making meaningful contributions to the greater sustainability movement,” said Vesper CEO Craig Carson.

At the end of last year, Vesper closed a letter of credit facility for up to US$100 million and stated its intention to accelerate the development of its solar and storage pipeline in North America.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
corporate vppa, Pfizer, ppa, vesper energy, vppa

Read Next

European Commission urges members to deploy solar to tackle energy crisis, releases ‘toolbox’

October 15, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has urged member states to accelerate solar deployment in order to tackle Europe’s rising electricity prices and has released a ‘toolbox’ to address the short-term impact of prices and strengthen resilience against future shocks

Europe’s lowest PPA offers jump of 8% on last quarter as continent’s energy crisis deepens

October 14, 2021
Europe’s most competitive renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) offers rose 8% quarter-on-quarter as Europe’s worsening energy crisis bites, according to US firm LevelTen Energy’s Q3 2021 PPA Price Index report.

Lightsource BP energises 300MW Colorado project to power steel mill

October 14, 2021
Lightsource BP has launched a 300MW solar project in Colorado that will “largely” power a local steel mill in what the company has said is a world's first

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

September 23, 2021
US developer Clearway Energy Group has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Toyota in North America to supply the company with 80MW of power, accounting for 8% of the company’s regional operations

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

September 23, 2021
Arizonan utility Salt River Project (SRP) and renewables company Clēnera have signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the CO Bar Solar project that is expected to deliver between 440-480MW of power
PV Tech Premium

‘Solar-plus-storage is the answer’: What record power prices mean for Europe’s PV sector

September 15, 2021
Record-breaking power prices across Europe have turned the spotlight on the role fossil fuel plants play in generating electricity and how the transition to renewables-plus-storage could lower consumer bills.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Antin Infrastructure acquires majority stake in developer Origis Energy

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Upcoming Events

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021