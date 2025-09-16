Philippines commissions country’s first agriPV-plus-storage project

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) listed CREC describes the plant as one of its strategic freehold land assets, and a key project in the sustainable diversification of the company’s portfolio.

It is in Tuy, a municipality in the province of Batangas, around 100km south-west of the capital, Manila. Batangas is a popular tourist region and home to a major international port.

In a speech at the event, the president noted that he had long considered the strong potential of renewable energy even before taking office. However, he was aware of competing land use with other needs, such as agriculture, barriers in terms of cost, and the limitations of variable generation.

Without the viable storage of electricity to provide a so-called baseload energy supply, there would be no choice but to return to fossil fuels, especially for industries that require 24/7 power.

Yet, Marcos Jr. said, solar PV technologies have improved and come down in cost, as have batteries.

“With the advent of actual reliable and viable energy battery technology, we can now get around that problem,” the president said.

“We can now get around that weakness of renewable energy because of battery technologies, will be able to collect power and to continue to provide that power even when there is no sun.”

