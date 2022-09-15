Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

The US developer expects the utility-scale projects to be operational between 2023-2024. Image: Generate Capital.

US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US.

The PPAs will enable the construction of ten solar projects across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas.

Expected to be operational between 2023 and 2024, the plants will require a total investment of US$1 billion.

The announcement comes months after Pine Gate Renewables received a US$500 million investment from sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital to support its utility-scale solar expansion.

David Groleau, SVP at Pine Gate Renewables, said: “Solar gets done because partners are relentlessly driving forward their environmental commitments, no matter the market challenges or headwinds.”

Pine Gate Renewables currently has a pipeline of 20GW of solar and storage projects in development throughout the US.