Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

News

PV Hardware aiming for 21GW of production capacity globally with new US factory

News

Renewables only means of ‘true independence’ says European Parliament as it ups deployment targets

News

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

News

EU proposes revenue cap on renewables and nuclear power plants

News

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

News

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from Eastern European and Central Asian nations, says report

News

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

News
The US developer expects the utility-scale projects to be operational between 2023-2024. Image: Generate Capital.

US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US.

The PPAs will enable the construction of ten solar projects across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas.

Expected to be operational between 2023 and 2024, the plants will require a total investment of US$1 billion.

The announcement comes months after Pine Gate Renewables received a US$500 million investment from sustainable infrastructure investment firm Generate Capital to support its utility-scale solar expansion.

David Groleau, SVP at Pine Gate Renewables, said: “Solar gets done because partners are relentlessly driving forward their environmental commitments, no matter the market challenges or headwinds.”

Pine Gate Renewables currently has a pipeline of 20GW of solar and storage projects in development throughout the US.

