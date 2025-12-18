Subscribe To Premium
Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

By JP Casey
December 18, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

A Pivot Energy solar project.
Pivot Energy has now signed two module supply deals with Silfab Solar this year. Image: Pivot Energy.

US independent power producer (IPP) Pivot Energy has completed three financing agreements, totalling US$225 million, to support community solar projects and the acquisition of US-made solar panels.

The financing comes from four organisations, and will be used for three initiatives. ATLAS SP and the First Citizens Bank have provided a US$170 million upside to an existing construction warehouse facility to build a new portfolio of 60 community solar projects, with a combined capacity of 225MW, across nine US states. A further US$40 million comes solely from First Citizens, and will be used to purchase solar panels made in North America by Silfab Solar.

The remaining US$15 million corporate financing facility will come from Comerica Bank.

“We deeply appreciate the expanded commitments from ATLAS, First Citizens, and Comerica, proving the benefit of strong partnerships and that the momentum is strong for the renewable energy industry,” said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy.

The financing follows a US$450 million debt warehouse facility signed with First Citizens and ATLAS, and a 350MW module supply deal signed with Silfab Solar in January, which saw the manufacturer provide the IPP with its 580 XM+ modules from the second quarter of this year. The companies did not specify which Silfab Solar modules would be supplied through the US$170 million deal announced today.

CleanCapital raises US$185 million for distributed energy projects

Fellow US IPP CleanCapital has raised US$185 million in private placement debt to support the construction of 156 projects with a combined capacity of 180MW.

The company did not specify how the financing would be split between its renewable energy generation and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, but noted that solar and BESS are a “cost-effective solution to deliver new megawatts to the grid, address rising energy demand and bolster grid reliability”. It added that Milbank LLP acted as its legal counsel for the transaction.

“This transaction provides a long-term, scalable financing solution tailored to the needs of distributed generation projects, enabling us to efficiently finance projects and deliver more clean and affordable megawatts to the grid,” said Melinda Baglio, general counsel and CFO at CleanCapital.

