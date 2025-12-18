Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The remaining US$15 million corporate financing facility will come from Comerica Bank.

“We deeply appreciate the expanded commitments from ATLAS, First Citizens, and Comerica, proving the benefit of strong partnerships and that the momentum is strong for the renewable energy industry,” said Tom Hunt, CEO of Pivot Energy.

The financing follows a US$450 million debt warehouse facility signed with First Citizens and ATLAS, and a 350MW module supply deal signed with Silfab Solar in January, which saw the manufacturer provide the IPP with its 580 XM+ modules from the second quarter of this year. The companies did not specify which Silfab Solar modules would be supplied through the US$170 million deal announced today.

CleanCapital raises US$185 million for distributed energy projects

Fellow US IPP CleanCapital has raised US$185 million in private placement debt to support the construction of 156 projects with a combined capacity of 180MW.

The company did not specify how the financing would be split between its renewable energy generation and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, but noted that solar and BESS are a “cost-effective solution to deliver new megawatts to the grid, address rising energy demand and bolster grid reliability”. It added that Milbank LLP acted as its legal counsel for the transaction.

“This transaction provides a long-term, scalable financing solution tailored to the needs of distributed generation projects, enabling us to efficiently finance projects and deliver more clean and affordable megawatts to the grid,” said Melinda Baglio, general counsel and CFO at CleanCapital.