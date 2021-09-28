Solar Media
News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

News

Moroccan solar-wind mega hybrid unveiled

News
Representatives from Chariot and Mauritania’s government have signed an MoU for the project. Image: Chariot.

Oil and gas company Chariot has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Mauritania to progress with a solar- and wind-powered green hydrogen complex in the country.

The 10GW Project Nour facility has been given exclusivity over an onshore and offshore area totalling around 14,400 square kilometres in the northwest African country.

Chariot is now starting work at the site to assess solar and wind resources and the environmental and macroeconomic impact of the installation. The company is intending to form a consortium to bring forward the project.

Benefiting from Mauritania’s world-class solar and wind resources, Project Nour has the potential to allow Mauritania “to become one of the world’s main producers and exporters of green hydrogen”, Chariot said.

Mauritania’s minister of petroleum, mines and energy, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh, said developing the country’s green hydrogen sector will bring a combination of environmental, economic and social benefits.

“We have the potential, and desire, to be a world leader in the field of hydrogen production from renewable energy sources.”

Project Nour is the second major green hydrogen plant planned for Mauritania after renewables developer CWP Global signed a deal earlier this year for a project that could feature 30GW of solar and wind generation. Called AMAN, that project would be constructed on a desert site in the north of the country. CWP is also part of a consortium behind the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a green hydrogen complex planned for Western Australia.

According to research co-published by Italian gas group Snam last year, it could be up to 15% cheaper to transport green hydrogen using solar in North Africa than producing it domestically in Italy. The company suggested Italy has the potential to become an “infrastructural bridge” between Europe and Africa, enabling greater hydrogen penetration in other European countries. 

Chariot, green hydrogen, hydrogen, mauritania

