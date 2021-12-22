Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Grids, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

News

Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

News

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

News

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

News

AES bolsters solar pipeline with Community Energy acquisition

News

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Rubis acquires 80% of French solar developer Photosol for US$425m

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
TOPCon products have risen in prominence throughout 2021. Image: Jolywood.

With the year drawing to a close, the Solar Media editorial team reflect on what’s proven to be a frenetic 12 months for the global solar PV and energy storage industries, featuring tales of surging growth, supply chain volatility and policy machinations.

Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe also glance forward and make their predictions for 2022.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

A huge thank you to all who have listened or engaged with the podcast in any way this year, and we look forward to returning for another year of the podcast in January!

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
podcast

Read Next

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

November 22, 2021
Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

October 25, 2021
Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade. We discuss this and much more in this month's Solar Media Podcast.

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

PODCAST: Solar shipments seized, ‘It’s complicated’ between Biden and PV, huge energy storage growth

August 19, 2021
It may be the height of summer but there’s no respite for the Solar Media Podcast, the new episode of which is packed full of insight as the US begins its clampdown on solar imports.

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now