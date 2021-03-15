Solar Media
PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm's to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

By Liam Stoker
PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm's to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

Xinte Energy secures 152,400MT polysilicon supply contract

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

Eni forms joint venture to deploy 1GW of renewables in Italy by 2025

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

LF Energy and Sony CSL to ‘reimagine’ power networks with new project

Jennifer Granholm being sworn in as the new US Energy Secretary. Image: White House/Public Domain.

The new episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available stream, as we take a look at US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s in-tray and explain why solar module prices could be set for a short-term price increase.

We also reflect on last month’s energy crisis in Texas, brought about by a winter storm, and detail what the power market needs to learn about weather events and how to plan for them more appropriately.

Andy Colthorpe also takes a look at the rise of Special-purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and what they may mean for the renewables sector.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

March 12, 2021
Shortages of polysilicon and glass causing centralised procurement bids in China to top RMB1.8/W (US$0.28c/W)
Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

March 11, 2021
Having topped RMB1.9/Watt (US$0.29/W) in early 2020 before falling to RMB1.4/Watt (US$0.21/W), PV module prices in China have been on a rollercoaster of late. PV Tech's Carrie Xiao has the latest on module pricing from China.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

March 4, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar project news from around the world, including updates from Hanwha Q CELLS and Capital Dynamics.
How Texas solar helped meet winter storm challenges, and could go even further

February 18, 2021
Solar assets in Texas have continued to generate despite the weather, but policy remains a hurdle to them aiding the grid

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

February 10, 2021
The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

February 5, 2021
Global energy major Total has continued its flurry of utility-scale solar acquisitions, picking up a 2.2GW pipeline of assets in Texas.

