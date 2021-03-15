PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm’s to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

Jennifer Granholm being sworn in as the new US Energy Secretary. Image: White House/Public Domain.

The new episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available stream, as we take a look at US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s in-tray and explain why solar module prices could be set for a short-term price increase.

We also reflect on last month’s energy crisis in Texas, brought about by a winter storm, and detail what the power market needs to learn about weather events and how to plan for them more appropriately.

Andy Colthorpe also takes a look at the rise of Special-purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and what they may mean for the renewables sector.

