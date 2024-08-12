Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

Silicon prices rise as some new orders rebound

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Polish and UK credit agencies finance 390MW Turkish solar project

News

GPI and Zelestra sign PPA for 83MW solar portfolio

News

Silicon prices rise as some new orders rebound

Features, Editors' Blog

SEG Solar commissions 2GW module manufacturing facility in Texas

News

ACEN Australia seeks approval for 600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

News

Oxford, UK, reveals ‘breakthrough’ ultra-thin perovskite solar cell

News

Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

News

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

News

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

News

Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone transitions into delivery phase

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

Polysilicon prices in China have continued to stabilise, with no significant fluctuations over the past month.

On 7 August 2024, the Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association announced the latest polysilicon prices, which remained stable this week. Some new orders rebounded from the bottom. Among them, the transaction price of n-type rod silicon ranged from RMB38,000-43,000/ton (US$5,291-5,570) and averaged at RMB40,400/ton, a month-on-month increase of 1%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The transaction price of mono dense material ranged from RMB33,000-36,000/ton and averaged at RMB34,300/ton. The transaction price of n-type granular silicon ranged from RMB36,000-37,000/ton and averaged at RMB36,700/ton, a month-on-month increase of 0.55%.

Source: Silicon Industry Branch

The Silicon Industry Branch said that this week, five companies secured deals for n-type rod silicon and two for p-type rod silicon. Top companies had less difficulties in securing contracts, and prices had already rebounded from the bottom. Through trading with the futures and spot dealers, a small number of the companies realised a slight increase in prices. The price of granular silicon also rose to a certain extent.

The Silicon Industry Branch said that there are two reasons for the price rebound. On the one hand, impacted by upstream production suspension and maintenance for several months in a row, silicon output in July dropped to 138,000 tons, a month-on-month decrease of 14.53%. August and July are expected to be the same in output.

On the other hand, silicon prices had been stable for many weeks before the adjustment. Some downstream companies consider that the bottom price of this cycle has appeared, which stimulates companies to purchase and stock up at ultra-low prices. The combined effects of production reduction and stockpiling have led to an increase in silicon quotations. Small orders and urgent orders have seen a higher increase in prices, while the actual transaction prices for large orders and long-term orders were mostly stable, with no significant price increase on a large scale observed for now.

However, as the industry inventory is still maintained at a high level of around 300,000 tons, supply and demand have not undergone a fundamental change. As a result, the price rise this time is not expected to be sustained.

Wafer, cell, module production and price

In terms of wafers, according to the statistics of the Silicon Industry Branch, the wafer output in the past July was expected to remain at 50.6GW, down 1.8% month-on-month.

The Silicon Industry Branch said that according to the scheduling plans of various enterprises, the August wafer production is expected to grow to 51-52GW. The reduced inventory pressure is leading to a potential recovery.

It is worth noting that the production of silicon wafers is still huge: according to statistical data, the domestic wafer output totalled 416.15GW from January to July, up 37.2% year-on-year.

Domestic cell output in July was 49GW, down 5.8% month-on-month. Domestic module output in July was 49GW, down 4% month-on-month. Among them, the price of M10 mono TOPCon cells fell to RMB0.285/W, down 5%. Affected by the price drop, the cell segments were facing more operating pressure. Some third-tier cell factories were forced to shut down.

Silicon Industry Branch also pointed out that, in terms of module prices, the current price of 182mm TOPCon bi-facial glass-glass modules has dropped to RMB0.76/W, which has fallen below the cash cost. As the upstream price is bottomed out at present, with the coming of the peak season in H2 of the year, market demand is expected to pick up month-on-month. The PV module price is to remain stable. However, low-price bidding and inefficient products are expected to still disrupt the market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, polysilicon

Read Next

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

August 9, 2024
Data released this week by American Clean Power Association (ACP) showed that, since mid-2022, US$500 billion of investment has been planned for clean energy production and generation projects in the US.
QCells' existing Georgia facility. Image: QCells.

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

August 9, 2024
The 3.3GW nameplate capacity facility will produce silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules in what will be the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in the US.
The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.
Premium

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

August 8, 2024
Last year saw 96GW of distributed PV installed in China, an all-time record. But as Carrie Xiao reports, even as the distributed market segment begins to surge, problems associated with its rapid development are beginning to emerge.
Sungrow has now sold 15GW of inverters to projects in Latin America. Image: Sungrow

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

August 8, 2024
China accounted for more than half of the 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023, due to the country's solar growth last year.
Antai Solar's booth at Intersolar 2024.
Sponsored

Antai discusses development plans and shipment growth for 2024 and beyond

August 2, 2024
As of Q1 2024, Antai Solar's global shipments had exceeded 33.2GW, with subsidiaries already established in countries.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

US senators seek to exclude Chinese PV manufacturers from IRA tax benefits

August 1, 2024
The “American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act” was introduced yesterday by a bipartisan group of senators.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

News

Oxford, UK, reveals ‘breakthrough’ ultra-thin perovskite solar cell

News

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

News

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

News

ACEN Australia seeks approval for 600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

News

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024