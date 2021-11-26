Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

News

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

News

Solar PV developer Cox Energy America targets dual listing on Spanish stock exchange

News

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

South African mining industry to build 3.9GW of renewables, eases pressure on public utility Eskom

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Already featuring a pilot floating PV project, the Alto Rabagão dam (pictured) is now set to host a large-scale floating solar plant. Image: EDP.

Portugal has launched its latest solar auction that is set to allocate 262MW of floating PV to be installed at seven dams across the country.

The Alqueva dam in the southern Algarve region is set to host 100MW of floating solar, the largest project included in the auction, followed by 50MW at the Castelo de Bode dam in the centre of the country. The projects are expected to be operational by 2023.

Prospective bidders are allowed to submit proposals between 29 January and 2 March 2022, with the auction set to take place on 4 April.

“We are certain that this auction will attract enormous interest,” said Portugal’s energy secretary, João Galamba, adding that the country intends to launch a succession of auctions in the future to take advantage of the country’s reservoirs. The minister has previously said floating solar can reduce land availability risks as developers are not tasked with finding suitable sites themselves.

Originally due to take place in September and allocate 500MW of floating solar capacity, the latest auction follows Portugal’s previous two solar auctions, in 2019 and 2020, for ground-mount projects that both closed with record low prices.

Speaking at a presentation this week, Ignacio Cobo, a senior consultant at consultancy firm AFRY, said the auction will provide bidders two ways of participating: a fixed tariff for 15 years, or through a contribution to the system in which the player pays an amount over 15 years in exchange for receiving access to the network.

Previous floating solar deployment in Portugal has seen utility EDP install a 220kWp pilot project at the Alto Rabagão dam, which is now set to host a 42MW plant through the upcoming auction. EDP also started construction last summer of another floating solar plant at the Alqueva dam that the company said could be operational by the end of 2021.

Plans for the auction have previously been welcomed by Portuguese renewable energy association APREN, whose CEO Pedro Amaral Jorge told PV Tech Premium earlier this year that the country’s auctions are beneficial for the solar sector as they attract foreign investors, while also helping the country achieve its decarbonisation goals.

Shuttering its only remaining coal plant – a 628MW power station – last weekend, Portugal has now become the fourth country in the European Union to stop using coal to generate electricity.

With the country aiming to reach 9GW of deployed solar by 2030, its ground-mount utility-scale PV sector is set to be boosted by recent announcements from the likes of Galp and Lightsource bp, which is investing €900 million (US$1.1 billion) to fund the development of solar projects with a combined capacity of 1.35GW.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Europe conference returns to Portugal a week before the country’s floating solar auction takes place. Set to be held in Lisbon between 29 – 30 March 2022, the event will feature discussions on all the leading topics impacting European utility-scale solar deployment. For more information on the event, click here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
auction, auctions and tenders, decarbonisation, edp, floating solar, joao galamba, portugal

Read Next

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

November 26, 2021
The European Commission (EC) has approved a €2.27 billion (US$2.56 billion) Greek scheme to support 4.2GW of installed renewables capacity after assessing it in the context of EU state aid rules

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

November 22, 2021
Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

November 17, 2021
China has revealed its initial subsidy limits for existing renewables projects in 2022, however it remains to be seen whether the funding is to be topped up.

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

November 16, 2021
UK investment and asset management firm Low Carbon and US insurance company Massachusetts Mutual Life (MassMutual) have teamed up to build a global independent power producer (IPP) that has a stated target of 20GW of renewables by 2030.
PV Tech Premium

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

November 9, 2021
Liam Stoker reports from the halls of COP26, where the likes of US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and highlighted the need for an all-encompassing but just and equitable energy transition, and explores the role for solar PV.

Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

November 9, 2021
Uzbekistan is set to announce two new tenders for 400MW of solar capacity by the end of this year, the Central Asian nation’s energy minister, Alisher Sultanov, has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

USITC recommends extension of Section 201 tariffs on solar cells, modules

News

Enel to add 43GW of solar by 2030 as part of US$191bn plan

News

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News

Tata Group to establish 4GW solar cell facility in Tamil Nadu – report

News

New German coalition sets enhanced energy goals, doubles solar PV target to 200GW by 2030

News

‘Mystery’ behind perovskite resilience revealed, paves way for higher efficiency of solar PV modules

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black Friday Flash Sale - 50% off our subscriptions

24 hours only
Subscribe