Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

News

Spain’s Canary Islands to host 255MW of new solar PV

News

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

News

PODCAST: US Energy Secretary Granholm’s to-do list, and why are solar prices rising?

News

Talesun Solar planning new 5GW cell and module assembly manufacturing hub in Jiangsu Province

News

Xinte Energy secures 152,400MT polysilicon supply contract

News

Australia adds record 7GW of renewables in 2020 as rooftop PV deployment soars

News

Trina Solar bolsters ‘PV 6.0’ product range with 670W Vertex module launch

News

LONGi planning new 5GW solar cell plant in Yinchuan for 2022

News

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Soltec.

Powertis has started construction work on two PV plants in Brazil that each have a capacity of 112.5MWp and are the Spanish developer’s first solar projects in the South American country.

The Pedranópolis and Araxá plants, located in the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais respectively, will feature trackers from Powertis’s parent company, Soltec, which will also provide assembly and construction services.

Construction of the projects follows agreements that Powertis secured late last year with Brazil’s Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social, which approved financing for both plants, consisting of BRL191 million (US$34.4 million) for Pedranópolis and BRL194 million (US$34.9 million) for Araxá.

With a combined capacity of 225MW, the two plants are expected to create more than 2,800 direct and indirect jobs.

Soltec Power CEO Raúl Morales said with the construction of the projects, the company further strengthens its position in Brazil, a market “with great potential”.

After announcing plans for 765MW of solar in Brazil in 2019, Powertis’s project portfolio in the country now totals more than 2GW, which is in various stages of development. The firm also has 2GW in Spain, thanks in part to a collaboration with oil major Total, and more than 1 GW under development in Italy.

Soltec revealed in its 2020 financial results announcement – the company’s first since concluding its initial public offering process last October – that Powertis’s pipeline is expected to reach 10GW by the end of this year, with the unit set to enter markets such as the US and Colombia.

Increased project costs and project delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant that Soltec posted a €4.9 million (US$6 million) loss last year. The company’s tracker business did, however, end 2020 with record operating indicators, with a backlog of 1,891MW and a pipeline of 24,340MW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil, powertis, soltec, south america, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

March 1, 2021
Endesa, through its Enel Green Power España subsidiary (EGPE), has started construction work on four PV projects in Spain that will have a combined capacity of 180MW and cost €125 million (US$150 million) to develop.

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

March 1, 2021
An Australian solar-plus-storage project that aims to supply 20% of Singapore’s electricity demand has been marked as a priority initiative by advisory group Infrastructure Australia.

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

March 1, 2021
Xcel Energy has announced plans to double its renewables and battery storage capacity in Colorado by 2030, as the utility progresses with efforts to reach 100% carbon-free electricity generation across its service area by 2050.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

JinkoSolar signs 100MW module supply deal in ‘key market’ Pakistan

News

Lessons can be learnt from China’s support for floating solar, Sungrow says

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer