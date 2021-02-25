Solar Media
Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

By Jules Scully
Balance of System, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Europe

Soltec posts 2020 loss due to project delays but pipeline hits new high

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

US ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables breaks ground in Illinois, California mulls solar planning legislation

Enphase Energy unveils US$1bn note offer

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

Maxeon Solar gets new CFO soon after IPO

RP Global takes aim at ‘increasingly attractive’ Polish market with 1GW solar and wind pipeline

Sunrun to use SolarEdge’s ‘Energy Hub’ inverter for residential smart energy installations

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

The tracker manufacturer was affected by coronavirus-related project delays and increased costs due to the pandemic. Image: Soltec.

Soltec recorded a €4.9 million (US$6 million) loss last year as the coronavirus pandemic caused projects delays and an increase in costs for the Spanish solar tracker manufacturer.

The impacts were strongly felt in the second and fourth quarters of the year, with the company hit by delays resulting from port congestion, project site labour constraints, interconnection and financing delays, as well as an increase in solar panel costs.

While revenue for 2020 was down 34% year-on-year to €235.6 million, the company stressed it has not been affected by any significant project cancellations, only temporary setbacks as a result of the pandemic.

Soltec’s tracker unit closed the year with record operating indicators, with a backlog of 1,891MW and a pipeline of 24,340MW – figures that “will continue to improve in the first months of 2021”, the company said.

The firm’s project development business arm, Powertis, ended the year with a 5GW pipeline, consisting of 717MW in backlog, 792MW in advanced pipeline projects, 1,366MW in early stage and 2,112MW as identified opportunities. The unit last year signed a deal with Total to co-develop a 1GW PV pipeline in Spain.

The results statement also revealed Soltec’s efforts to diversify its customer base for both the tracker supply business as well as Powertis. For 2020, the company’s largest customers were Enel, Brookfield, Solarcentury and PCL Construction Services. In terms of geography, Spain and Latin America accounted for 73% of the group’s total revenues for the year.

Soltec’s 2021 outlook will see the tracker business target new markets “to profit from the growth of solar PV worldwide”, while the development unit will enter the Saudi Arabian market and further activities in USA, Latin America, Middle East and Asia.

Soltec’s results are its first since the company’s successful initial public offering on the Spanish Stock Exchange in October that showed strong investor demand. The firm said the IPO secured its ability to address growth opportunities in the PV market as well as finance Powertis’s business plan.

company results, covid-19, financial results, powertis, sfi con london, sfi2021, soltec, spain, tracker

European Solar Initiative launched to drive continent’s PV manufacturing expansion

February 24, 2021
A European Commission-backed project has been launched to scale up Europe’s PV manufacturing industry and capture the continent’s “booming demand” for solar equipment.

Mytilineos heightens focus on solar in bid to reach 3GW of capacity by 2030

February 23, 2021
Mytilineos is looking to transfer its global experience of solar and storage project development to help decarbonise the Greek electrical system and hit 3GW of PV capacity by 2030.

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

February 23, 2021
The development of Denmark’s grid will be driven by rising electricity demands from consumers rather than the growing renewables sector, a panel of key figures in the country’s green energy sector have suggested.

Oil major Eni to acquire 140MW of Spanish solar from X-Elio

February 19, 2021
Italian oil major Eni has made its first renewables investment in Spain, securing a deal to acquire three PV projects from local developer X-Elio.

Poland’s ‘dynamic’ solar sector on track to beat new deployment targets, say trade bodies

February 19, 2021
A new energy strategy in Poland that aims to transition the country to a low-carbon economy by 2040 underestimates the growth potential of solar generation, PV trade associations have suggested.

Acciona announces green hydrogen joint venture for Spain and Portugal

February 18, 2021
A proposed joint venture (JV) between renewables firm Acciona and US hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power will invest more than €2 billion (US$2.41 billion) to develop a green hydrogen platform in Spain and Portugal.

