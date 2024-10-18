Subscribe To Premium
Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

By Will Norman
Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

BNZ signs first VPPA for Spanish solar portfolio

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

Rezolv secures €90 million in debt financing for St. George solar park

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

Solar stabilisation: in conversation with LevelTen on its latest European PPA report

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

A solar-plus-storage project.
Primergy has a power purchase agreement in place with tech giant Microsoft for the entirety of Ash Creek’s capacity. Image: Primergy.

US solar project developer Primergy Solar has closed US$350 million in tax equity financing for a 408MWac solar project in Hill County, Texas.

This brings the total capital funding for the Ash Creek project to over US$900 million, following a US$588 million raise for construction and credit loans in March this year. Construction is currently underway at the site, which Primergy acquired from developer Orion Power Generation in 2021, and the project is expected to begin operations in “early 2025”.

Primergy has a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with tech giant Microsoft for the entirety of Ash Creek’s capacity.

This US$350 million tax equity funding was led by an undisclosed “Fortune 500 telecommunications company”, the company said, with additional investment from Truist Bank, a US commercial bank.

Tim Larrison, CFO of Primergy said: “This level of successful tax equity financing in today’s Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market is a testament to our team’s ability to develop best-in-class projects.”

Primergy is owned by the investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The company has operational or under-construction solar and energy storage projects across 13 US states.

Its largest project to date is the Gemini solar-plus-storage project, a 690MW/380MW co-located project in Clark County, Nevada. Quinbrook and Primergy secured US$1.9 billion in credit and tax equity for the project in 2022 and the project began commercial operations in July this year.

In December 2023, Primergy closed another US$300 million financing deal for a 100MW PV plant in the state of Arkansas. The Prairie Mist project is expected to be operational by the end of this year.  

finance, primergy, pv power plants, solar pv, texas, us

Read Next

Image: BlackRock Mining Solutions.

Pacific Energy to deliver 35MW solar PV plant at Western Australian gold mine

October 18, 2024
Pacific Energy has inked a deal with mining company Gold Fields today (18 October) to develop its largest solar PV power plant at a gold mine in Western Australia.
Clearway's solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota's North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

October 17, 2024
The capacity comes from the Arica solar PV and Victory Pass solar-plus-storage projects in Riverside County, California.
A Rezolv Energy solar project.

Rezolv secures €90 million in debt financing for St. George solar park

October 17, 2024
Rezolv Energy has secured €90 million in debt financing for its upcoming 225MW St. George solar park in Bulgaria.
Image: Boviet Solar.

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

October 17, 2024
Construction firm ARCO/Murray has been selected to lead the design and construction of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar’s 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant alongside the anticipated solar cell plant in North Carolina, US.
Solar panels installed along the coastline at sunset in South Australia

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

October 17, 2024
Australia has topped the international leaderboard in scaling electricity generation from low-emission and clean technologies, with growth between 2018 and 2023 at just over 100%.
George Guo.

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

October 16, 2024
TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy is Maxeon's largest shareholder and invested almost US$200 million in the company this year.

