Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

Primergy has a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with tech giant Microsoft for the entirety of Ash Creek’s capacity.

This US$350 million tax equity funding was led by an undisclosed “Fortune 500 telecommunications company”, the company said, with additional investment from Truist Bank, a US commercial bank.

Tim Larrison, CFO of Primergy said: “This level of successful tax equity financing in today’s Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market is a testament to our team’s ability to develop best-in-class projects.”

Primergy is owned by the investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The company has operational or under-construction solar and energy storage projects across 13 US states.

Its largest project to date is the Gemini solar-plus-storage project, a 690MW/380MW co-located project in Clark County, Nevada. Quinbrook and Primergy secured US$1.9 billion in credit and tax equity for the project in 2022 and the project began commercial operations in July this year.

In December 2023, Primergy closed another US$300 million financing deal for a 100MW PV plant in the state of Arkansas. The Prairie Mist project is expected to be operational by the end of this year.