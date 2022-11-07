Primergy submits permit application for 155MWac PV project in Colorado

Primergy has applied to La Plata county for its proposed 155MWac Hesperus Solar project, which will be co-located with 155MW of battery energy storage. Image: Primergy.

PV developer Primergy has submitted an initial permitting application to La Plata County, Colorado, for its proposed 155MWac Hesperus Solar project, which will be co-located with 155MW of battery energy storage.

The project site is to be eight miles from the city of Durango, spread over 1,900 acres, including 1,600 acres of private property and 320 state-owned acres located on Fort Lewis College’s Old Fort at Hesperus Campus.

The site design has evolved through a series of feedback sessions from the State of Colorado, La Plata County and various stakeholders, and this process is set to continue with open houses and public comment periods still to come.

“This is the first step in our journey to bring solar energy to the community around Hesperus, and we are grateful for the feedback we have already received from community members, La Plata County, and the state of Colorado,” said Kathryn Meyer, director of development at Primergy.

“We look forward to working with our partners, landowners and neighbours throughout the permitting process, and as we continue to develop and grow meaningful partnerships together.”

Primergy, a portfolio company of private equity firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, says that Hesperus Solar is expected to generate US$37 million in tax revenues over its lifespan and, if approved, is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

The company currently has 690MW of solar and 380MW of storage pipeline under construction at the Gemini solar-plus-storage project in Nevada, which Primergy says is set to be one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world. Throughout this year, it has signed deals for battery supply and trackers for the Gemini project.