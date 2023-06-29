Primoris awarded 1.4GW of solar PV EPC in Southwest US

Construction for one of the projects is expected to begin in Q3 2023, while the other two are slated for Q3 2025. Image: Unsplash.

Specialty contracting company Primoris Services has been awarded 1.4GW of solar projects in the Southwest US.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract is for three utility-scale solar plants with an estimated value of nearly US$770 million, which was secured by the company’s energy segment.

Construction for one of the projects will start during the third quarter of 2023, while the other two are estimated to start construction in Q3 2025.

Primoris did not disclose which company awarded the EPC contract for the three utility-scale solar projects.

“Based on the strength of our customer relationships and our proven track record to execute best-in-class utility-scale solar projects, we continue to see repeat customers partner with Primoris for the successful construction of their projects,” said Tom McCormick, president and CEO of Primoris. “These awards are further recognition of the exceptional performance by Primoris’ workforce and their capabilities to execute our responsibilities to the satisfaction of our customers.”