News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Modules, Policy, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

News

Researchers trial thin-film floating solar system for offshore applications

News

Mainstream Renewable Power raises over US$100m to pursue multi-GW pipeline and become ‘global energy major’

News

Verbund buys 148MWp solar plant in Spain from BayWa r.e.

News

Grasshopper Energy forms 1GW solar partnership in Romania

News

Portugal launches auction for 262MW of floating solar

News

European Commission approves US$2.5bn Greek policy to support 4.2GW of renewables

News

PV Price Watch: 182mm wafer prices fall sharply as other costs remain stubbornly high

News

Developers to accelerate hybrid solar-storage deployment as costs fall

Editors' Blog, Features

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

News
Armenia’s government hopes the deal with Masdar marks the start of a “fruitful and lasting” relationship. Image: Masdar.

A round-up of the latest project news from across the world, including Masdar’s plans to develop solar in Armenia, TotalEnergies completing its largest project in France and Shikun & Binui expanding its US energy portfolio.

Masdar signs Armenia PV deal

26 November 2021: Masdar has signed an agreement with the government of Armenia to develop a 200MW solar PV plant, which will be Armenia’s largest utility-scale solar plant. 

The Ayg-1 project will be developed on a design, finance, build, own, and operate basis and the project company will be 85% owned by Masdar, with government-owned investment vehicle the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) holding 15%.

In July, the Armenian government announced that Masdar was the winning bidder for the project, having submitted a tariff of US$0.0290/kWh in a competitive process.

“We expect the signing of this document to mark the start of a fruitful and lasting cooperation on this and for new upcoming projects,” said Gnel Sanosyan, Armenia’s minister of territorial administration and infrastructure.

TotalEnergies completes its largest solar project in France

29 November 2021: TotalEnergies has launched its largest solar PV plant in France, with a capacity of 55MW that will produce around 64GWh per year.

The solar farm, located in Loiret, comprises 126,000 modules spread over 75 hectares. It was designed and built through participative financing that saw local residents invest in the project and a plan put in place to protect the region’s biodiversity.

“This commissioning contributes to France’s energy transition and is a further step towards our goal of reaching 4GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025. It reinforces our commitment to be a major player in renewable energy in France,” said Thierry Muller, CEO of TotalEnergies Renewables France.

Shikun & Binui adds to its US portfolio

23 November 2021: Shikun & Binui (S&B) has acquired all the rights for the development of the 260MWdc (200MWac) Brazoria West Solar project in Texas from Savion, which is part of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group.

Construction of the project began in Q2 2021, with commercial operations expected to start in Q3 2022. The plant, which will supply power to the Houston area, has already signed one commercial and industrial (C&I) power purchase agreement (PPA) and another PPA with an energy trading company.  

The acquisition marks the fourth renewable asset investment S&B has made in the US, following investments in Beacon II and Beacon V PV projects in 2020 and a 49% share in the Saticoy Battery Storage Project earlier this year, both located in California.

armenia, france, france solar, masdar, project round-up, shikun & binui, TotalEnergies

