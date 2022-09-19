Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

News

Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

Clēnera closes financing on 105MW Montana PV project

News

SolarPower Europe welcomes European Commission’s proposed forced labour ban

News

SunPower invests in solar dealers Renova Energy, EmPower Solar

News

Argentina’s YPF Luz signs deals for 500MW of solar

News

PV Price Watch: Shipping costs in ‘free fall’ as supply outstrips demand

News

Former Orsted Onshore execs launch renewables platform Bluestar with US$100 million

News

Solar PV key to ASEAN decarbonisation, 241GW of installed capacity expected by 2030 – IRENA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar PV project in the US state of Virginia. Image: Savion.

Renewables developer Prospect14 has partnered with a group of investors to launch a joint venture (JV) that will develop, build and operate utility-scale PV and solar-plus-storage projects in the US.

Dubbed Ampliform and backed by a “significant equity commitment” from a consortium of investors, the JV aims to develop more than 10GW of solar projects in North America by 2025, according to Prospect14.

Ampliform is being launched with more than 3GW of early- and mid-stage projects under development, the first of which are expected to begin construction in 2023.

Among its investors is Greens Ledge Renewable Partners. Brad Romine, partner at the firm, said: “We are developing our projects with the intent to own and operate them efficiently, so we begin projects with the end in mind and implement creative, data-driven approaches to optimising plant design, development and construction.”

A team from Pennsylvania-headquartered Prospect14 will carry out greenfield origination, development and construction services for Ampliform.

Having originated more than 5GW of PV and solar-plus-storage projects to date, Prospect14 sold a portfolio of around 1GWdc of assets in Virginia and Pennsylvania last year.

Other solar developers of note launched this year include Starlight, a division of PV investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group, and AMPYR Energy USA, a JV from asset management group AGP Sustainable Real Assets and energy trading company Hartree Partners.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Ampliform, developer, joint venture, Prospect14, solar-plus-storage, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

The rise of solar-plus

September 19, 2022
The proliferation of solar requires PV projects to adapt to their grid surroundings, which increasingly entails connecting alongside adjacent technologies, be it energy storage, other renewables or green hydrogen. Amid the growing threat of curtailment, Jules Scully looks at the rise of the ‘solar-plus’ market and the financial models underpinning it.

Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

September 15, 2022
US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

September 15, 2022
US solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has changed its name to Avantus to reflect its expanded scope of technologies in the renewables space.

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

September 14, 2022
EDF Renewables North America has signed a 332MWdc 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s in the US.

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

September 12, 2022
Starlight, the renewables development unit of solar investor and asset manager NextEnergy Group, is progressing with an 87MWp agrivoltaics project in Italy that will be co-located with a 23MW battery energy storage system.

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

September 12, 2022
Renewables developer Amp Energy India has formed a joint venture (JV) with Websol Energy Systems Ltd. for manufacturing up to 1.2GW of monocrystalline PERC solar cells and modules in the north-western Indian state of West Bengal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Shipping costs in ‘free fall’ as supply outstrips demand

News

Clēnera closes financing on 105MW Montana PV project

News

SolarPower Europe welcomes European Commission’s proposed forced labour ban

News

SunPower invests in solar dealers Renova Energy, EmPower Solar

News

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022