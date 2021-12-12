Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

PV 2030: The solar decade

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV 2030: The solar decade

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

News

Biden signs executive order to make US federal government carbon neutral by 2050

News

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

News

Sembcorp signs partnership agreement to develop 1.5GW of renewables in Vietnam

News

Apex Clean Energy to pursue 1GW of solar potential in US

News

How ‘transformative’ Build Back Better plan could supercharge US solar sector

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power contracts infrastructure firms to build 135 solar PV projects in Poland

News

US anti-forced labour legislation gathers momentum as new bill passes House of Representatives

News

SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Impact Solar in Deport, Texas

The so-called ‘king of electricity markets’ is rapidly approaching an inflexion point, wherein solar PV will become the most prolific source of new-build power this decade. However to pave the way, numerous hurdles in the technological, manufacturing, O&M and grid fields will need to be surpassed. Liam Stoker, Jules Scully and Sean Rai Roche discover solar’s 2030 blueprint.

Solar PV stands on the precipice of a nearly unprecedented surge in demand and deployment. By the end of this decade, the world’s operational solar generating capacity could increase by nearly six-fold, rising from the estimated capacity of 739GW it finished 2020 with to just shy of 5TW by 2030. This is to be driven by an effective and continued collapse in solar’s levelised cost of electricity (LCOE), causing demand for the world’s cheapest source of renewable power to grow significantly.

The past year has seen countless studies published aiming to chart solar’s growth. In the US, the country’s Department of Energy’s Solar Futures Study found that the country could boast solar generation capacity of 1TW by 2035, by which point the asset class would be accommodating some 40% of its total power demand compared to just 3% today. That will require average annual installs of 30GW by 2025 and 60GW by 2030, with the US having installed around 16GW in 2020. Solar PV, therefore, holds the potential to double and then double again in the US this decade.

In Europe, policymakers are being urged to ramp up the European Union’s renewables target to 45% of total demand by 2030, an ambition which would trigger an additional 210GW of solar installations on top of what is already forecasted. That would leave the bloc with a total solar fleet of around 870GW.

Figures like this have become almost commonplace in the solar sector. In practically no time at all, the industry has gone from megawatts to gigawatts, to tens and hundreds of gigawatts. The world’s solar capacity will exceed 1TW at some point early next year and, if projections are to be believed, it will top 5TW not long after the decade is out.

It’s of little surprise then that with such an obvious and rapid growth trajectory, set to be in such a short amount of time, that the industry is experiencing growing pains.

Growing pains

With annual additions forecasted to rise to in excess of 440GW by the end of the decade, there is an obvious bottleneck in manufacturing capacity to overcome first and foremost. Supply chain constraints have been well documented this year and sufficient manufacturing capacities right the way through the value chain – from polysilicon and silver, aluminium, glass and other materials to wafer, cell and module assembly facilities – will be the limiting factor, at least in the short-term.

Having previously been considered perhaps an industry predominantly led by demand, it is now solely being led by supply. In effect, from today onward, global annual solar additions will only be limited by what emerges from factories.

More modules are being manufactured and these are evidently becoming more efficient too. Another inflexion point on the horizon for solar is a looming shift to n-type, triggered by a technology that’s more resistant to degradation and more efficient to boot. While other nascent technologies, especially tandem perovskite cells, may have to wait another decade, by the middle of the decade solar PV will very much have reverted to n-type.

The asset class will, however, face further bottlenecks when it comes to connecting to the grid. It’s a relationship that has been fraught previously and continues to be challenging, but in energy storage solar PV has an ideal working partner, while forecasting and grid management is also continuing to improve.

Financiers and developers are also forging new routes to market, consigning subsidies as much to the history books as coal. In the absence of feed-in tariffs, solar PV is finding new routes to deployment in the shape of corporate power purchase agreements. Solar PV is cheap – too cheap, in some cases, as you’ll read on – and that price point, coupled with a flourishing corporate social responsibility agenda, is leading more and more businesses to grow green.

But as more solar comes onstream, the asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M) industries must not just grow in tandem, but also develop new, more sophisticated ways of ensuring that what’s onstream stays on stream and operates as effectively as possible.

Ahead of a critical decade – not just for solar PV, but for the world’s climate – this is solar’s 2030 blueprint.

Over the course of the coming week, PV Tech will explore the inputs into solar’s 2030 blueprint from the angles of technology, scale, grid, routes to market and operations and maintenance. All five pieces will be available exclusively to PV Tech Power and PV Tech Premium subscribers.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
europe, pv2030, technology, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Investor KKR targets utility-scale solar, energy storage acquisitions after new platform launch

December 9, 2021
Investment firm KKR has launched a new utility-scale solar and energy storage development platform, dubbed Stellar Renewable Power.

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

December 6, 2021
The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.
Sponsored

How digital drone technologies are transforming solar plant construction management

December 6, 2021
UK-based solar PV inspection and data analytics company Above details how its ‘Follow PV’ project, launched alongside the University of Essex, is enhancing the research and development of autonomous drone technology in utility-scale solar.

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

December 3, 2021
Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) LLC has acquired US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm DEPCOM, which specialises in utility-scale solar PV projects, for an undisclosed amount

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

December 1, 2021
Tech major Amazon has added a further 2GW to its committed utility-scale solar PV capacity, adding projects in the US and Europe to its renewables portfolio.

RES appoints two new divisional CEOs to lead growth strategy

November 23, 2021
Renewables developers and O&M provider RES has appointed two new chief executives to lead on its growth plans.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SUSI Partners buys 50% stake in Australian residential solar-storage provider

News

Biden signs executive order to make US federal government carbon neutral by 2050

News

US trade agency promotes four-year extension of Section 201 tariffs

News

US and China set to add almost 600GW of capacity this decade but risks to deployment exist, says report

News

R.Power contracts infrastructure firms to build 135 solar PV projects in Poland

News

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules in 2022: Top suppliers | Performance levels | Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
December 21, 2021
Free Webinar

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV TECH POWER VOLUME 29 OUT NOW—Get 35% off your first year

Solar’s 2030 blueprint
Subscribe