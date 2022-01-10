Solar Media
News

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

By Carrie Xiao & Liam Stoker
Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

News

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

India’s national hydropower giant signs pact for 500MW of floating solar PV in Odisha

News

ReneSola Power sells 37MW Polish solar portfolio to Obton

News

US solar firms continuing EV drive: Enphase Energy bags EV charger company, iSun lands US$29m contract

News

Silicon Ranch raises US$775m to pursue new PV pipeline, markets and acquisitions

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News
After a 2021 which saw price volatility dominate the solar industry’s new, the sector started anew last week. How has the downstream started the year with regards manufacturing and pricing?

In terms of module pricing, third-party analyst PVInfoLink has partially adjusted its price display terms for the forthcoming year, cancelling the spot price forecasts for 365-375W and 440-450W modules shipped overseas.

To identify the range of low, average high prices for modules, the average is based upon top tier manufacturers with centralized and bid-opening projects, while high prices are based on distributed projects. Low price forecasts mainly reflect the prices of second-tier manufacturers and below.

Module prices largely remained stable in the first week of 2022, with end user demand standing stable and utilisation rates increasing slightly. Pricing forecasts supplied by PVInfoLink, EnergyTrend and Solarbe indicate a range of RMB1.8 – 1.88/W (US$0.282 – 0.295c/W) for 210mm modules and RMB1.84 – 1.87/W (US$0.288 – 0.293c/W) for 182mm modules.

Quotation agencyProductAverage price (RMB/W)
PVInfoLink182mm monofacial mono PERC module1.88
PVInfoLink 210mm monofacial mono PERC module1.88
EnergyTrend182mm monofacial mono PERC module 1.85
EnergyTrend210mm monofacial mono PERC module 1.87
Solarbe182mm mono bifacial module1.84
Solarbe 210mm mono bifacial module1.80

In recent bidding for PV modules within China, the highest quoted price of RMB2.07/W (US$0.325/W) was made by Jiangsu Sunportpower Photovoltaic Technology, while the lowest quoted price – RMB1.835/W (US$0.288c/W) – was made by Changzhou EGing Photovoltaic Technology.

Judging by those opening bids, there is a clear differentiation between the prices quoted for utility-scale and distributed or rooftop solar modules.

There, too, is a broad range of EPC prices being quoted in China, with prices quoted at between RMB3.5/W (US$0.549c/W) and RMB5.77/W (US$0.905c/W).

Meanwhile, polysilicon prices have continued their downward trend, falling last week to levels not seen since last October. Last week’s average price dipped to RMB230/kg (US$36/kg), inclusive of China’s sales tax of 20%. The raw material price, therefore, stood at around RMB191, equivalent to US$29.99/kg.

manufacturing, module pricing, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, pv tech premium, upstream

