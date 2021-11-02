Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: Solar wafer prices fall as poly price reverberations continue

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls for Section 201 tariffs to be phased out ahead of key US ITC hearing

News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

News

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

News

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

News

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

News

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

News

COP26: India and UK to launch 140 country renewable grid project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Wafer prices fell slightly last week as cell factory utilisation rates remained low.

The price of silicon wafers fell in China last weekend, offering upstream solar manufacturers some respite and hope that prices may finally begin to normalise.

On 29 October China’s Silicon Industry branch released its latest spot prices for silicon wafers, indicating that monocrystalline silicon chip prices slightly decreased over the reporting period. Prices for domestic G1 monocrystalline silicon chip (158.75mm /170μm) fell to within a range of RMB5.42 – 5.53/piece, with an average transaction price of RMB5.51 yuan/piece, representative of a weekly decline of 0.54%.

The price range for M6 monocrystalline silicon wafers (166mm/170μm) meanwhile was reported as RMB5.61 – 5.74/piece, with an average transaction price of RMB5.69/piece, also representative of a weekly decline of 0.54%.

Prices for M10 monocrystalline silicon wafers (182mm/175μm) last week fell 0.87% to within a range of RMB6.75 – 6.81/piece, with an average transaction price of RMB6.80/piece, while G12 monocrystalline silicon wafer (210 mm/170μm) prices were between RMB8.70 – 9.00/piece, with an average transaction price of RMB8.93/piece, equivalent to a weekly sequential decline of 1.33%.

Wafer production was reported to have fallen last month, with statistics released by the trade body revealing that the total production of silicon wafers in China reached 17.6GW in October 2021, down 11.1% from the previous month. The reduction mainly comes from initiatives to lower utilisation rates as a result of dynamics playing out between upstream and downstream sectors, as well as power rationing in China.

Silicon Industry reports its data from a survey of ten leading monocrystalline silicon wafer businesses in China. That survey found that the operating rate of the two leading silicon wafer enterprises was 50% and 65% respectively last month. The utilisation rate of the integrated business responding to the survey meanwhile was higher, standing at between 75% to 100%, while the utilisation rates of other businesses listed in the survey fell between 60% and 80%.

Polysilicon prices would appear to have remained flat week on week, with many in the sector adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach as recent volatility normalises. The impact of power usage restrictions on some businesses remains – although reporting its Q3 2021 results last week, Daqo New Energy said it was not impacted – and production facilities in Inner Mongolia, Yunnan, Qinghai and other provinces have reduced production output as a resulted of limited power supply. This disruption is expected to continue for the rest of this month at least, reducing the supply of silicon throughout November.

From the demand side, many developers continue to resist recent price increases and the utilisation rates of facilities producing solar cells continues to lag at around 50%. With demand continuing to falter amidst high prices, spot market prices could begin a slight downward trend as the month progresses.

However the pricing volatility has arguably created a disconnect between the fortunes of upstream solar manufacturers and material providers. Silicon material production companies have benefitted greatly from price increases – as best typified by Daqo New Energy’s Q3 results, which set new records for the company – while the businesses in the middle of the value chain and further downstream have witnessed their profits slashed. Production schedules are slowing as a result.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
daqo new energy, polysilicon, power rationing, PV Price Watch, silicon industry branch, solar wafers

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

October 29, 2021
This week’s edition of PV Price Watch, available exclusively to PV Tech Premium subscribers, analyses what the solar industry’s polysilicon price ceiling is currently and where it could decline to into next year.

Daqo toasts record profits but warns of ‘challenging’ future polysilicon expansion environment

October 29, 2021
Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy posted record company profits in Q3 2021 as the company rode a wave of polysilicon price hikes, but warned of a challenging environment for future capacity expansions.

More than half of 2022’s planned PV projects at risk of delay or cancellation, new analysis claims

October 27, 2021
More than half of utility-scale solar projects planned for next year could be at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of surging materials and logistics cost, new analysis has claimed.
PV Tech Premium

Securing the chain: Inside solar’s efforts to keep installations happening

October 27, 2021
As prices rise and component availability remains tight, both solar’s upstream and downstream are rallying behind the common cause of ensuring which projects can go ahead, do go ahead in a timely fashion. Liam Stoker assesses the industry’s efforts to keep the supply chain moving forward.

China installs 12.55GW of solar in Q3 2021 as distributed PV leads the way

October 27, 2021

PODCAST: What should solar expect from COP26, pricing woes dent renewables prospects

October 25, 2021
Global renewables industries are expectant as COP26 looms, however supply chain volatility has continued to dent deployment prospects going into a crucial decade. We discuss this and much more in this month's Solar Media Podcast.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar ITC extension would lift installs by 44% this decade but fall short of Biden target

News

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

News

PV Price Watch: As poly prices edge up again, what is the ‘peak polysilicon price’?

Features

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

News

US solar asset underperformance worsened over last decade, prompting P50 estimate concerns

News

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Our best ever discount

55% off

Offer ends 09/11
View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes