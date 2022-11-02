Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

PV Price Watch: TCL Zhonghuan drops wafer prices for the first time this year, industry expected to follow

News

SB Energy and Google pen 942MW PPA for four Texas solar projects

News

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

News

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

News

What the future holds for solar PV in Chile

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

News

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

News

Longer solar module lifetimes could cut raw material demand – NREL

News

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The drop in wafer prices comes after more than a year of elevated prices. Image: PV Tech

On 31 October, TCL Zhonghuan cut the price of its solar wafers for the first time this year, with this trend expected to continue as new production capacity comes online across the industry.

The last time TCL Zhonghuan announced its wafer prices was on 8 September. Now, the company is the first among all wafer companies to cut prices within the year.

While there is no synchronised reduction in silicon material prices at the upstream level, it is widely believed in the industry that tight supply will be eased after a rapid release of new production capacity, with prices expected to be adjusted accordingly.

Upcoming price changes across industrial change

TCL Zhonghuan’s latest quote showed that its 150μm 218, 210, 182, 166 p-type silicon wafers were RMB10.51/piece, RMB9.73/piece, RMB7.38/piece and RMB6.13 /piece, respectively.

Compared with the previous announcement on 8 September, the price was down by RMB0.35/piece, RMB0.33/piece, RMB0.24/piece and RMB0.2/piece, respectively – a reduction of between 3.1% – 3.2%.

DateWafer thickness218.2210182166
31 October 2022150μm10.519.737.386.13
P-type mono silicon wafer price announcement.  Unit: (RMB/piece).

TCL Zhonghuan has also dropped the price of its n-type silicon wafers. Among them, the 150μm 210, 182, 166 n-type silicon wafers are quoted at RMB10.32/piece, RMB7.9/piece and RMB6.56/piece, respectively, down by RMB0.34/piece, RMB0.33 /piece and RMB0.28/piece compared with the previous round of offering.

DateWafer thickness210182166
31 October 2022150μm10.327.906.56
31 October 2022130μm9.897.646.35
N-type mono silicon wafer price announcement.  Unit: (RMB/piece).

The price of 130μm 210, 182, 166 n-type silicon wafers was set at RMB9.89/piece, RMB7.64/piece and RMB6.35/piece, respectively, which is RMB0.35/piece, RMB0.33 /piece and RMB0.27/piece lower than the previous quote. In contrast, TCL Zhonghuan’s n-type wafers generally depreciated more than that of p-type wafers, which can be a maximum of 4%.

It is worth mentioning that on 24 October, LONGi Green Energy did not adjust its mono silicon wafer prices. Due to reduced thickness in the cells, the price has actually increased.

LONGi has cancelled its 158 silicon wafer, with TCL Zhonghuan no longer quoting prices for the p-type 158 wafer either. The concerted move by the two leading manufacturers indicates a sharply shrinking market for small-sized products at a time when larger ones are increasingly dominating.

So, what signal does TCL Zhonghuan release through the price cut?

In the past, there has been a strong synchronisation between the prices of silicon material and wafers, where wafer price follows the ups and downs of silicon material price. However, this round of TCL’s price cut appears to have not come from any price cut in the silicon segment, at least for the time being. According to data released by InfoLink Consulting last week, the average price of mono dense poly remained at RMB303,000/MT and is expected to remain flat this week.

There are various reasons for the price reduction of silicon wafers. Industry analysis noted that the following possibilities may have led to TCL’s ice-breaking price cut.

First, upstream silicon material price is decreasing, which saves costs for TCL and enables it to cut its prices.

Second, excessive silicon wafer production capacity in the market has caused inventory backlogs and TCL has reduced its wafer price in order to de-stock.

Third, the demand for modules has boomed in recently year, far outstripping supply, so price-cutting measures are used to capture a greater market segment, which suggest TCL has engaged in “price war” activities.

In fact, the wafer supply chain has been expanding rapidly in recent years. The two leading companies, LONGi Green Energy and TCL Zhonghuan, are planning to expand wafer capacity to 150GW and 140GW respectively by the end of this year.

In addition, upcomers like Shangji Automation, Shuangliang Eco-Energy and JYT, also own large-scale newly built capacities. According to a rough estimation, total wafer capacity will exceed 600GW by the end of this year.

Silicon wafer production capacity has reached 482GW at the end of the third quarter, up by 8% since the second quarter, according to the Silicon Industry Association. After balancing the increase in operating rate with the decrease due to the pandemic, wafer production rose about 5% in October compared with September.

PV Infolink said that while there wasn’t inventory pressure, things are expected to change in this month. There is likely to be increasing and even abnormal inventory turnover pressure, with more pressure on wafer sales accordingly.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
capacity expansion, china, PV Price Watch, TCL Zhonghuan, wafer prices, wafers

Read Next

LONGi launches new Hi-MO 6 HPBC module for distributed generation market

November 2, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi has launched a new PV module for the distributed generation (DG) and rooftop market.

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

October 31, 2022
JinkoSolar is on track to end the year with 70GW of solar module manufacturing capacity after posting better-than-expected results for the third quarter.
PV Tech Premium

China’s PV industry to take action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

October 31, 2022
PV Tech Premium provides a round-up of several key policy measures and company announcements China last week, all with big implications for the global solar PV industry.

JA Solar posts US$6.8 billion in revenue for Q3 as it begins N-type module delivery

October 28, 2022
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JA Solar achieved an operating revenue of RMB49.323 billion (US$6.8 billion) in the first three quarters on 2022, a year-on-year increase of 89%, according to the company’s financial results released yesterday.  

Daqo Clean Energy reports net profit close to US$1 billion in Q3, expects bumper quarter in Q4  

October 28, 2022
Major polysilicon producer Daqo Clean Energy has reported strong financial results for Q3 2022 as the demand for its solar grade polysilicon remains strong and it continues to land large supply contracts.

Enphase planning to build up to six new factory lines in the US as business booms

October 27, 2022
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

News

The world installed 174GW of solar in 2021 and is on track to deploy 260GW by end of 2022 – IEA

News

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

News

China’s PV industry to take action on price controls and monopolies as country deploys 50GW+ of solar in 2022

Long Reads, News

First Solar records US$68 million loss in Q3 as it calls 2022 ‘foundational’ year

News

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

News

Upcoming Events

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

Upcoming Webinars
November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

Upcoming Webinars
November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

Upcoming Webinars
November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022