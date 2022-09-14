Subscribe
Group Licence
News

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants
Americas, Europe

Latest

PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

News

US solar industry players celebrate Inflation Reduction Act at White House

News

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine requires rapid renewables action from eastern European and central Asian nations, says report

News

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

News

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand developer solarZero

News

Tata Power awarded 125MWp floating PV project in India

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

Chilean DG programme critical to solar deployment but new regulations causing ‘pause’ on market

Features, Interviews

Soltec connects 112MW Brazilian solar PV plant

News

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
RatedPower was founded in 2017 Juan Romero, Andrea Barber and Miguel Ángel Torrero. Image: RatedPower.

US energy software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Enverus has acquired Madrid-headquartered PV software provider RatedPower, broadening its portfolio of solutions in the solar industry.

The acquisition will also expand the SaaS platform’s international coverage as RatedPower has helped develop projects in more than 160 countries.

RatedPower’s software pvDesign automates and optimises the study, analysis, design and engineering of PV plants, reducing their levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

The Spanish software provider has assisted in more than 20,000 projects with a development capacity of 43GW since it was founded in 2017.

 Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus, said: “As of today, we have taken a major leap forward in adding to our solar planning capabilities enabling us to strategically advise customers where and how to design their plants to maximise production.”

Enverus continues its expansion in the SaaS renewables market after it acquired Energy Acuity – a provider of power generation and power delivery market data with expertise in renewable energy – in March 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, acquisitions, enverus, m&a, mergers and acquisitions, ratedpower, software-as-a-service, solar software

Read Next

BlackRock Real Assets acquires New Zealand developer solarZero

September 14, 2022
Private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired New Zealand solar and energy storage provider solarZero.

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

September 13, 2022
Vehicle electrification solutions provider XL Fleet has acquired Spruce Power, an owner and operator of residential rooftop solar systems in the US with more than 52,000 subscribers across 16 states.

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

September 8, 2022
Lithuanian government-owned utility and renewables developer Ignitis Group has acquired a Latvian renewables company which is developing a 200MW wind and solar project in the country.

Bboxx acquires distributed solar provider PEG Africa

September 7, 2022
Pay-as-you-go solar company Bboxx has gained access to four additional African markets with the acquisition of distributed energy resources provider PEG Africa.

Reliance Industries buys 80% stake in US solar software company SenseHawk

September 6, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has acquired a 79.4% stake in US PV software developer SenseHawk via a US$32 million investment.

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

September 1, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is bolstering its home energy management offering with an agreement to acquire German software provider GreenCom Networks and a tie-up with Home Connect, a digital platform that allows home appliances to be managed with an app.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar signs two polysilicon supply contracts in a month totalling nearly US$30 billion

News

European Investment Bank to provide US$10 billion to support EU communities most affected by energy transition

News

SolarPower Europe calls for EU windfall measures to target actual profits only

News

NextEnergy developing 87MWp agrivoltaics project paired with battery storage in Italy

News

Amp Energy India, Websol Energy Systems create JV for 1.2GW of solar cell and module capacity

News

US residential solar owner and operator Spruce Power acquired

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022