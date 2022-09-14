PV software provider RatedPower acquired by Enverus

RatedPower was founded in 2017 Juan Romero, Andrea Barber and Miguel Ángel Torrero. Image: RatedPower.

US energy software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Enverus has acquired Madrid-headquartered PV software provider RatedPower, broadening its portfolio of solutions in the solar industry.

The acquisition will also expand the SaaS platform’s international coverage as RatedPower has helped develop projects in more than 160 countries.

RatedPower’s software pvDesign automates and optimises the study, analysis, design and engineering of PV plants, reducing their levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

The Spanish software provider has assisted in more than 20,000 projects with a development capacity of 43GW since it was founded in 2017.

Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus, said: “As of today, we have taken a major leap forward in adding to our solar planning capabilities enabling us to strategically advise customers where and how to design their plants to maximise production.”

Enverus continues its expansion in the SaaS renewables market after it acquired Energy Acuity – a provider of power generation and power delivery market data with expertise in renewable energy – in March 2021.