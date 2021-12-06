Solar Media
News

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

News

How digital drone technologies are transforming solar plant construction management

Features, Guest Blog

Daqo begins pilot production at new polysilicon facility, targets 105,000MT of capacity by start of next year

News

China opens applications for next stage of multi-hundred-gigawatt desert renewables scheme

News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News
The cover story of PV Tech Power 29 explores the trajectory for the solar industry out to 2030. Image: PV Tech/Adrian Cartwright.

The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.

This edition’s cover story looks at the blueprint for solar PV out to 2030, exploring how solar technology looks set to evolve in the short- and medium-term before assessing the scale of the industry by 2030.

Meanwhile, the story also details how the asset management, operations and maintenance and financing sub-sectors are set to evolve in the next ten years, and we also explore the changing nature of solar’s relationship with the grid.

A jam-packed Storage & Smart Power section includes features on fire safety, battery management software and the rise of neighbourhood batteries in Australia.

Other features in this issue include:

  • How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV – Dr. Christoph Bergmeir of Monash University in Australia shares the results of a trial using artificial intelligence to boost solar forecasting
  • The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing – Gallagher’s Duncan Gordon documents how insurance and risk management is changing solar project financing
  • How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project – PV Tech’s Jules Scully gets the inside story on the development of the 60MWp Tengeh floating solar project in Singapore

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 29 via our subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.

ai, asset insurance, energy storage, grid, heterojunction, n-type, p-type, pv tech power, pv tech power 29, pv2030, smart power, technology, topcon

