PV Tech Power 29 out now: Solar’s 2030 blueprint, evolving asset insurance and more

The cover story of PV Tech Power 29 explores the trajectory for the solar industry out to 2030. Image: PV Tech/Adrian Cartwright.

The new edition of PV Tech Power, volume 29, is now available to download, including our comprehensive cover story on solar’s critical next decade.

This edition’s cover story looks at the blueprint for solar PV out to 2030, exploring how solar technology looks set to evolve in the short- and medium-term before assessing the scale of the industry by 2030.

Meanwhile, the story also details how the asset management, operations and maintenance and financing sub-sectors are set to evolve in the next ten years, and we also explore the changing nature of solar’s relationship with the grid.

A jam-packed Storage & Smart Power section includes features on fire safety, battery management software and the rise of neighbourhood batteries in Australia.

Other features in this issue include:

How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV – Dr. Christoph Bergmeir of Monash University in Australia shares the results of a trial using artificial intelligence to boost solar forecasting

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing – Gallagher's Duncan Gordon documents how insurance and risk management is changing solar project financing

How customised install techniques helped install Singapore's largest floating solar project – PV Tech's Jules Scully gets the inside story on the development of the 60MWp Tengeh floating solar project in Singapore

