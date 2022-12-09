PV Tech Power 33 out now: onshoring solar’s supply chain, developing projects with O&M in mind and more

The cover story of PV Tech Power 33 charts industry efforts to bring more manufacturing closer to end markets. Image: Luca D’Urbino.

The Q4 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, including comprehensive coverage of efforts to diversify the supply chain.

The cover story of volume 33 details how solar manufacturers in markets such as the US, India and Europe are looking to leverage policy support to scale up production and take advantage of soaring domestic module demand.

As well as looking at how solar players can benefit from various tax credits included in the US’s Inflation Reduction Act, this issue reveals how satellites can provide more reliable insights into the construction of utility-scale PV projects in the country.

Other features in this issue include:

New PV module technologies’ impact on quality and LCOE

George Touloupas of Clean Energy Associates reveals how the rapid and simultaneous introduction of new technologies can increase quality risk.

George Touloupas of Clean Energy Associates reveals how the rapid and simultaneous introduction of new technologies can increase quality risk. Solar and land use in the UK: balancing energy and food security

Molly Lempriere investigates how much land the UK needs for utility-scale PV plants as it transitions to net zero.

Molly Lempriere investigates how much land the UK needs for utility-scale PV plants as it transitions to net zero. From optimum yield to maximum profit: how to develop solar projects with O&M in mind

Jörn Carstensen of greentech explores how unforeseen effects from development, procurement and construction can have a significant impact on the economic viability of PV plants.

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 33 via our subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.