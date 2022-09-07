PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

The cover story of PV Tech Power 32 explores how solar projects are being connected to other technologies. Image: Planet Illustration for PV Tech.

The Q3 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring in-depth coverage on the rise of solar-plus.

This issue’s cover story explores how PV projects are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to other technologies such as battery energy storage systems, other renewables or green hydrogen.

Published ahead of the RE+ event in California later this month, PV Tech Power Volume 32 includes features on community solar in the US and how policy headwinds have impacted module procurement in the country.

Other features in this issue include:

Prickly procurement: how the manufacturer-developer relationship has changed

Amid sky-high prices and contractual disputes, Liam Stoker explores how relations between manufacturers, distributors and developers have evolved.

String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?

Jonathan Touriño Jacobo hears how the design and configuration of inverters are continuously changing.

Meeting the solar PV cybersecurity challenge

Alexander Hansen Bakken, a cybersecurity consultant at DNV, reveals the cyber vulnerabilities arising as solar farm operational technologies become more networked and connected.

